Arsenal Fail With £40m Bid For Brighton Defender Ben White

Arsenal have launched a bid for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, but it was rejected, per a report from Sky Sports. The Englishman was recently named the Seagulls’ player of the season, with an impressive campaign capped off by being called up to the national team at the Euros.
As per Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, Brighton have rejected an initial bid of £40m from the Gunners, but talks will continue between both clubs. The report also states that the north Londoners are expected to come back with another (obviously more expensive) offer for White.
And as per other sources, they could face competition from fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United. The Emirates club want to improve their defence after finishing eighth in the league table. The Brighton defender is seen as the man for the job.
Under Graham Potter, the 23-year-old centre back has proven to be an impressive presence. White can also play in midfield if needed, which makes this potential signing even more attractive.
Though the initial offer was rejected, a better offer from the Gunners could bring the Englishman to the Emirates. One reason for the high fee is the player’s age, and you also have his homegrown talent tag (which is a premium). And based on the defender’s performances last season, he truly has the potential to become world-class one day.
If Ben White were to move to north London, he would be joining a defence that is already pretty good. Finishing as the third-best in this department in the league is quite an achievement and adding the England international to this mix will improve the club’s solidity.
If Arsenal can wrap up the deal for Ben White quickly, he could join the north Londoners straight after the Euros. Though it might seem to be an expensive move for some, it is a shrewd investment for the future. We might not have to wait too long for that second offer to arrive.Follow paulmbanks
