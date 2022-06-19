Arsenal FC 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures: Circle The Date

The 21/22 Premier League season is now consigned to history, and it is time to look forward to the 2022/23 season. We have a clearer picture of how that season will look after the PL released their entire fixture schedule. It is not yet time for wild predictions on who will win the league. It is not even time to speculate on which promoted teams will avoid yo-yoing straight back into the Championship.
What is it time for? It is time to get our sharpies out and start circling the dates for the biggest fixtures to look forward to next season.
In this series, we will look at your favorite club and the top six can’t miss fixtures for the 22/23 season. Last time we did Tottenham, this time around, it is time for their North London rivals Arsenal.
ARSENAL
Opening Day (A)
8/5/22 20:00
Arsenal kicks their 2022/23 campaign off with a Friday night fixture, much the same as they did last season. They also face a fellow London club, also the same as last season. In the 2022/23 campaign, however, it won’t be the upstarts from the West of London, Brentford. It will be the South London club Crystal Palace.
This will be an intriguing battle. Under Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace has navigated the first part of their rebuild successfully. The Gunners missed out on a Champions League place by the skin of their teeth last year. Both sides will be eager to take the next step this season, and the perfect way to do that will be a victory on opening day.
North London Derby Home
10/1/22 15:00
We don’t have to wait long for our first North London derby of the season. Arsenal welcomes bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates on matchday nine. We expect that the two clubs will battle it out for a top four place yet again. Arsenal will want a repeat of their 3-1 home victory over Spurs from last season.
Liverpool Home
10/8/22 15:00
Arsenal host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, just one week removed from the North London derby.If Arsenal is to turn the page and morph into a genuine contender for the big trophies. They need to get the Liverpool monkey off their back.
Since a 4-1 victory over the Reds back in April 2015, Arsenal has recorded just one league victory over Liverpool. You read that right, just one victory in 15 league games. That victory came in front of no fans during the COVID restart.
Man United Home
1/21/23 15:00
How the mighty have fallen. When these two sides met in the back half of the 2021/22 season, that was the thought that I could not get out of my mind. Both teams will hope to have improved campaigns this season and hopefully restore some prestige to this fixture.
Chelsea Home
4/29/23 15:00
With this match occurring at the end of April, there is every chance that this fixture will have huge implications on things at the upper echelon of the table. And that’s before you even get into the rivalry of it all. Both Gunners and pensioners fans will circle the date for this one.
Championship Sunday (H)
5/28/23 16:00
Arsenal finishes their season with a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates stadium. Last season Arsenal completed a league double over the Wolves for the first time in a long, long while. Mikel Arteta’s men will look to repeat that dose on the last day of the 22/23 Premier League season.
