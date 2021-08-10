2021-22 Arsenal FC Season Preview and Prospectus

Arsenal have a lot of familiar problems to deal with as they end their pre-season, and begin the new Premier League campaign. Losing to Tottenham was not an ideal preparation and the biggest worry will be that of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who did not score this summer.
For their opening Premier League game, they will be taking on new boys and local rivals Brentford who have a strong team. So let’s preview what the upcoming campaign has in store.
Revisiting Last Season
On the whole, it was an extremely disappointing season as the Gunners finished in eighth place for the second year running. This ensured that they didn’t get any form of European football, for the first time in a quarter century, and that is a huge blow.
Being knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage was particularly disheartening. Despite starting the campaign by winning the Community Shield, the team could not kick on from that, finishing the season on a tame note.
He’s Arrived/Possibly Coming
Ins
– Ben White (BHA) £58M (CB)
– Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht) £17.5M (CB)
– Nuno Tavares (Benfica) £8M (CB)
The biggest transfer the north Londoners have made this window has been that of Ben White. Along with the centre back, they have also brought in two exciting youngsters in Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga which adds some important depth. One potentially game-changing arrival could be that of James Maddison who has been heavily linked.
He’s Gone/Possible Leaving
Outs
– Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille) LOAN
– William Saliba (Marseille) LOAN
– Dejan Iliev (SKF Sered) LOAN
– David Luiz Released
So far, there have not been many departures, with just Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba, David Luiz and Dejan Iliev leaving North London. More players are expected to leave this month, with the major ones being Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah.
There are also some doubts over the futures of a few more players.
Key Games
The Gunners have no respite after they face Brentford in the opener, as they will be up against Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs before September ends. If manager Mikel Arteta wants to finish higher up the table, getting through this period with some points will be crucial.
After doing the double over the Champions League winners last season, a lot of focus will be on Chelsea. And as always, being victorious in the north London derby will be critcal.
Bottom Line
This will be a season of reckoning for Arteta who has no other option but to deliver. Failure to qualify for Europe once again will make the club rethink their stance on the current manager. Making it to the top four might be too much to ask, but they will be in contention for the Europa League spots.
