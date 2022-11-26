Argentina vs Mexico a Must Win for Both Sides

We are only on to the second match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Mexico and Argentina, yet it is already a must win for both sides. Brazil are this tournament’s overwhelming overall favorite, but many, including legendary announce Ian Darke, believe it’s actually the arch-rivals of Brazil, Argentina, who are the true favorite here.

Darke and company may want to rethink that idea, following the Argentines’ shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener.

That match ranks right up there with USA defeating England in 1950 among the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Take a look at what the best online casinos were offering, pre-tournament to win Group C. The four nations were backed to the price of Argentina -223, Poland +450, Mexico +450 and Saudi Arabia +2500.

Prior to the tournament kicking off, Argentina were priced at +650 (If you bet $100 you’d win $650) to win the whole thing. Their opponents tomorrow, Mexico were +10,000 (If you bet $100 you’d win $10,000).

In terms of wagering on the head to head match tomorrow, Argentina as -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) on the money line with Mexico set at +490 underdogs. A bet on a draw is priced at +300, while the over/under for total goals in this match is 2.5. Interesting, considering how Mexico is coming off a goalless draw with Poland in the opener.

They stopped Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, one of the greatest scorers of all-time from getting a goal. Can they now shut down Lionel Messi, who is in G.O.A.T. conversations?

It’s a tall order.

Argentina vs Mexico World Cup Group C FYIs

VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium

1:00 PM CT , COVERAGE: FS1

Lusail, Qatar

FIFA World Rankings Mexico 9 Argentina 4

Argentina vs Mexico Recent Series History

International Friendly

Argentina 4-0 Mexico Sep 10, 2019

Argentina 2-0 Mexico Nov 20, 2018

Argentina 2-0 Mexico Nov 16, 2018

Mexico 2-2 Argentina Sep 8, 2015

World Cup

Argentina 3-1 Mexico Jun 27, 2010

As you can see from the listing of the last five meetings there, La Albiceleste has dominated El Tri recently.

Main Storyline

Mexico has an Argentine-born manager in Gerard “Tata” Martino, who also happened to be Messi’s coach when the two were at FC Barcelona during the 2013-14 campaign

“What would you do in my place? I know where I was born, I’ll tell you the year, the name of the hospital, the city’s area code,” Martino said to his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“But I have to do everything possible for Mexico to win.”

Argentina won the World Cup in both 1978 & 1986. They are also reigning South American champions after winning the Copa America last summer.

It was an immense relief for Lionel Messi to finally get a trophy representing his country. He’s already said that this will be his final World Cup, so he doesn’t want to go out like that.

As for Mexico, no country wants to head into their final World Cup game with only a single point, so they need to get a result here. They haven’t made it past the round of 16 in their last seven World Cups. Now they’re in real danger of not even making it that far.

