Sunday brings a battle of two sides trying to crash the big six party. West Ham United hosts Leicester City in a matchup of two teams that don’t typically finish in the European qualification slots, and very rarely qualify for Champions League. However, 20/21 is a brave new world, and both the Hammers and Foxes are in it the top four race until the very end.
It’s a league fixture that’s absolutely crucial for UCL qualification, so let’s preview.
Leicester City at West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday April 11, 1pm, London Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: go here
Premier League Position, Form Guide: Leicester City 3rd, 56 pts, LDWWL West Ham 4th, 52 pts, LWLDW
Odds: Leicester City +140, West Ham +195, Draw +225
Stream: Peacock Premium
Team News for Both Sides
We start with the Hammers, who will be sans stellar midfielder Declan Rice, who injured his knee this past international break. Rice joins Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph among the walking wounded. Meanwhile Angelo Ogbonna is convalescing, but this game could come too soon for his return.
Of course, the headline story here is forward Michail Antonio, who limped out during the first half in the win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is a doubt for this clash.
Flipping over to Leicester, they will be without key player Harvey Barnes until the middle of next month and that will hurt them during the run in.
Meanwhile Caglar Soyuncu is in isolation and Cengiz Under will have to pass a late fitness test in order to feature in this one. The duo face a race against time, for different reasons, to be available for selection for this one. Captain Wes Morgan and James Justin remain out.
Prediction: West Ham 3, Leicester City 2
Credit David Moyes, the much maligned manager has turned his career around nicely, and he think he’s well positioned to strategize his way to a mild upset here.
