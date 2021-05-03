West Ham Team News at Burnley: Antonio, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice

West Ham United head to Burnley FC tomorrow night for a Premier League fixture that’s critical to the top four race. The Hammers need to win to make sure they don’t fall too far behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.
A win means the Irons would then be three points behind the Blues for the fourth and final UCL slot, with four matches left to play. In other words, their margin for error is tiny! Luckily, they’re facing a Clarets side that isn’t all too worrisome for their opponents right now.
West Ham United at Burnley FC FYIs
Kickoff: May 3, 8:15, Turf Moor
PL Position: West Ham 6th 55 points, Burnley 16th, 36 points
TV: Sky Sports
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Odds: West Ham 23/18, Burnley 23/10, Draw 13/5
Form Guide: West Ham LDWWLL Burnley DWLLLW
Team News for Both Sides
For this match-up of sides that wear powder blue and maroon, we’ll start with the home side. Burnley are nine points above the drop zone, so they don’t have to worry too much about getting relegated. They seem to be very safe at this point.
They also have no new injury concerns for this match, but they will be without the services of absentees Robert Brady and Kevin Long, both of which have calf injuries. Turning to the visitors, manager David Moyes will dealing with a quartet of doubts in this match: Michail Antonio (hamstring), Aaron Cresswell (hamstring), Arthur Masuaku (knee) and Declan Rice (knee).
West Ham 1, Burnley 0
It might not be the prettiest, but I think the London club will get a result here.
