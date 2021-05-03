West Ham Team News at Burnley: Antonio, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice

May 2, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

West Ham United head to Burnley FC tomorrow night for a Premier League fixture that’s critical to the top four race. The Hammers need to win to make sure they don’t fall too far behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

A win means the Irons would then be three points behind the Blues for the fourth and final UCL slot, with four matches left to play. In other words, their margin for error is tiny! Luckily, they’re facing a Clarets side that isn’t all too worrisome for their opponents right now.

West Ham United at Burnley FC FYIs 

Kickoff: May 3, 8:15, Turf Moor

West Ham Starting XI Prediction: go here

PL Position: West Ham 6th 55 points,  Burnley 16th, 36 points

TV: Sky Sports

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Odds: West Ham 23/18, Burnley 23/10, Draw 13/5

Form Guide:  West Ham LDWWLL    Burnley DWLLLW

Team News for Both Sides

For this match-up of sides that wear powder blue and maroon, we’ll start with the home side. Burnley are nine points above the drop zone, so they don’t have to worry too much about getting relegated. They seem to be very safe at this point.

They also have no new injury concerns for this match, but they will be without the services of absentees Robert Brady and Kevin Long, both of which have calf injuries. Turning to the visitors, manager David Moyes will dealing with a quartet of doubts in this match: Michail Antonio (hamstring), Aaron Cresswell (hamstring), Arthur Masuaku (knee) and Declan Rice (knee).

West Ham 1, Burnley 0

It might not be the prettiest, but I think the London club will get a result here.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish