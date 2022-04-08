Antoine Griezmann: Hardworking Universal Striker from France

France deservedly keeps one of the strongest football squads in the whole world. Their national team has multiple great players for a single position, while most of them can be used at a few positions. Antoine Griezmann is one of the best representatives of such an occasion as he can play in every position in the attack and has made it effectively for about ten years. Not surprisingly, he was a Ballon d’Or nominee multiple times.
Birthday and first steps in football
Although Antoine Griezmann looks like a small boy, he is already 31 years old. He was born in Macon, which is located in France, on March 21, 1991. His first football steps began there, but his real youth career started in Spain. There the Grizi moved, being only 14 with a contract for youngsters.
Probably, the Spanish football style was a better fit for the Little Prince, as the French top divisions rely mostly on physical conditions rather than technical skills. At the same time, Real Sociedad is one of the two top Basque clubs, where the fighting abilities are also appreciated.
For Griezmann, it was a perfect combination, so Antoine moved to the senior team at the age of 18 and quickly became the main squad player.
During a five-year career for the main team of the White and Blues, the 1.76-metre Frenchman played 180 games in La Liga only and scored 46 goals. During that period, he was used at one of the attacking flanks, with rare appearances as a central striker or even central attacking midfielder.
As Real Sociedad had limited ambitions and financial abilities, Griezman made his first senior career move to another club.
Transfer to Atletico and a transformation into the top-class player
Diego Simeone is often regarded as a defensive coach due to the playstyle of his Atletico Madrid. However, he always loved to have strong strikers on his roster. The arrival of Antoine Griezmann was like the best gift – the Argentinian manager received a talented attacker who was passionate and active enough in defensive work. In 2014, it was the most expensive transfer for the Mat?rsses, who paid about 30 million euros for the Frenchman.
Quite unfortunately, Griezmann arrived at the Vicente Calderon Stadium right after the La Liga title by Atletico and the Champions League final that happened in 2014.
However, since that year, the Mattresses was regarded as the top European club, and Antoine only confirmed that status and developed it.
Among the most notable achievements in the Atletico’s squad was the UCL’s final in the season 2015-2016, when they lost once again to archrivals – Real Madrid. The same year, France lost the final of Euro 2016 to Portugal, while Antoine was among the best in the home event.
Simultaneously, the importance of the French attacker was noted by everyone, so Griezmann finished third in the voting for the Ballon d’Or 2016.
The Mattresses, however, won another trophy – Europa League in 2018. That success wasn’t a single for Griezmann that year. The French national team finally made it to the finals of the World Cup, where they beat Croatia. Antoine was among the most productive players during the event and was included in the Ballon d’Or nominees list, arriving once again behind Messi and Ronaldo.
Transfer to Barcelona and an overall decrease
Being at his top form in 2018-2019, Barcelona bosses decided to buy Griezmann to make their attacking line more efficient in 2019. To that point, the Little Prince scored 94 goals in 180 games for Atletico. However, with Messi and Suarez in the squad, Antoine didn’t receive a suitable position on the pitch and was more effective in defence than in attack. It led to great criticism flow from fans and media, while the French footballer didn’t cope with it.
As a result – only 22 goals in 72 games was a statistical disappointment for all sides.
After a few doubtful seasons, Antoine decided to change the circumstances and so returned to Atletico on loan. Later, he even claimed that Madrid’s club is the best place for him personally. At the same time, at the age of 31, Griezmann is far from his best form and conditions, and Barca still owns his main contract.
The Little Prince is still the main striker in the national team, with 42 goals for it. However, tough competition in the team can fastly turn his status upside down.
Net worth and playstyle
The financial side of Griezmann’s biography confirms that Antoine is a high-class player. Thus, his estimated salary is about $28 million annually, while the details of his recent loan to Atletico aren’t fully known. The net worth of the Grizi varies from 60 to 90 million dollars, according to diverse sources.
At the same time, it won’t be surprising to read soon that Griezmann’s net worth has surpassed $100 million.
The playstyle of Antoine is really unique. He combines Spanish elegance and French hardworking. Great speed and dribbling made him rather effective in almost any position in the attack, where he can also find partners with interesting and precise passes. One of his features is the ability to play in defence and the desire to do it.
Thus, he can be considered one of the best attackers to apply high pressure on defenders, and it forces coaches of all his teams to respect this quality and use Griezmann to his maximum.
