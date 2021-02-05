Carlo Ancelotti Wants Joshua King to Provide Everton More Goals

Everton have finally got their man with striker Josh King completing his loan move from Bournemouth to Goodison Park.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti has long been an admirer of the Norwegian international and feels the forward can add more than goals to the Everton cause.
Pace and Power Impresses Ancelotti
With his contract at Bournemouth expiring at the end of the season, the Cherries have allowed King to move on to pastures new. Everton have the option to buy the 29-year-old after his six-month loan spell, and now it’s up to the forward to impress on Merseyside.
King was unable to help Bournemouth avoid relegation from the Premier League last season, but he still has a point to prove that he can compete in England’s top flight. Those using sites like Sporticos for live scores, stats and post-match articles to follow football today?will see how Everton have a congested fixture list ahead of them for the rest of the season, so the extra depth in forward areas with the arrival of King?will be a huge boost.
Everton enjoyed a positive first half of the league campaign and goals have not been an issue for the Toffees. Ancelotti, who has admitted the club did look at signing the Scandinavian over the summer, feels King will be able to add pace and power to the Everton attack.
King can Work Alongside DCL
There is no doubting striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has announced himself on the big stage this season, with the 23-year-old earning international recognition with England. Some could look at the arrival of King as adding competition for Calvert-Lewin, but it seems Ancelotti is more keen to see the pair working alongside each other on the field.
Following King’s arrival at Goodison Park, Ancelotti said, “of course we need goals, but we have players that can score goals.”
It looks like King could be used as one of the attacking threats in behind Calvert-Lewin for the remainder of the season. The likes of Richarlison and Alex Iwobi have been deployed in this role in wider areas and King might well be used as another option.
Depth key for Everton
It has been no secret Everton have been eager to add some depth in attack as they have been short of options this season. Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are the only two players who could be considered out-and-out forwards at the club. That will have been an area to concern Ancelotti should anything have happened to either player.
King has Premier League experience and was even linked with a move to Manchester United to join up with countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before making the switch to the Toffees. With the goal of earning a permanent move to Everton, King has the carrot dangling in front of him, and could well prove to be a valuable member of the squad for the remainder of the campaign.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind