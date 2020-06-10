Analyzing 2020 MLS League Title Frontrunners

By Nick Allen
Next week will see the return of MLS club training after a three month moratorium. The season had already begun on February 29th 2020, with 26 matches played before the season was put on hold.
The season had seen the introduction of two exciting new expansion clubs Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. Inter Miami CF the team co-owned by David Beckham has been the subject of some outrageous transfer rumors, including names such as Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The sportsbook comparison site BettingScanner has now begun analysing who are the favorites to win this season’s MLS. Here are their top picks:
Los Angeles FC – favorites
The Black and Gold were unlucky last season. They won the Supporters Shield with 72 points, eight points above the next team New York City FC. They were knocked out 3-1 in the conference finals of the MLS cup to eventual winners the Seattle Sounders.
The team have arguably the best attacking options in the league, with the league’s golden boy Carlos Vela set for another successful season in the US. The Mexican has scored 50 goals in 61 appearances.
Los Angeles FC drew their first home game against Philadelphia Union 3-3, only to win their next game 1-0 against Inter Miami CF at the Banc of California Stadium. The team have recruited the veteran English Forward Bradley Wright-Phillips from the New York Red Bulls this season.
888Sport NJ and other major US sportsbooks have Los Angeles FC as the clear favorites to win the MLS Cup this season.
Atlanta United
The Open Cup Champions were the first team to resume full training on June 8th. The Five Stripes, coached by Dutch legend Frank de Boer came 2nd in the Eastern Conference last year and 3rd overall. They reached the conference finals last year only to be knocked out by Toronto FC in a close 2-1 loss.
This season they have strengthened their squad, and as the most valuable club in the league expectations are high for them this season. They won both their opening two fixtures this season against FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC.
Seattle Sounders
Defending champions the Sounders will be looking to repeat last season’s success. They won the MLS cup beating Toronto emphatically 3-1 in the final. The Seattle-based team came 2nd in the Western Conference and 4th overall.
The Sounders drew their first match against Columbus Crew 1-1 and won their next home game against Chicago Fire 2-1.
