Amazing Facts About The 2022 World Cup In Qatar

Qatar is working with multiple local and international partners on a range of exciting programs for football fans from all backgrounds and offering a mix of modern and traditional attractions when they attend this year’s FIFA World Cup™.

Let’s discuss some amazing facts about the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

When Is the World Cup Starting?

The World Cup 2022 starts on Monday, November 21 in Qatar, at the Al Thumama Stadium Group A will kick-off with Senegal playing against the Netherlands followed by hosts Qatar against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Group B will also be opening the tournament with England playing against Iran and the USA meeting Wales at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Where Are The Stadiums?

FIFA has finalized the following 8 stadiums:

Al Bayt Stadium Khalifa International Stadium Al Thumama Stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Lusail Stadium Ras Abu Aboud Stadium Education City Stadium Al Janoub Stadium

The reason these stadiums have been chosen is that they offer a modern and contemporary structure with eco-friendly construction material. All stadiums boast a solar energy system that powers a cooling system to cool all stands and ensure fans and players are comfortable.

Who Has Qualified?

The most awaited information by football fans is which teams have qualified so far for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The world cup begins with a total of 32 teams divided into 8 groups of 4 teams. The groups are as follows:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Qatar automatically qualified as they are the hosts of the event. In the qualification process in Europe, Germany was the first team to qualify. Portugal, Poland, and Wales progressed to the finals after winning their play-off finals.

Four matches will be played daily during the group stage. This format will go on for 12 days, and the winners and runner-ups will progress to the round of 16. There will also be a third-place playoff game in December.

Team Base Camps

All qualified 32 teams will be based in the same top-class facilities throughout the competition meaning no domestic flights are required during the tournament. Twenty-four out of the 32 teams will stay within a 10km radius of each other.

Colin Smith, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer – World Cup, said, “Qatar 2022 will be a World Cup like no other, with teams benefitting from its compact nature and warm local hospitality. Players will have more time to train and rest during the competition while being able to experience the excitement that will take over the country at much closer quarters, as fellow players and passionate fans from all 32 nations will be gathering in a single area.”

3 types of training sites will be used during the competition: local clubs, cluster training facilities, and stadium training sites.

Programs

As mentioned above, Qatar has partnered with many local and international organizations to ensure your World Cup 2022 experience will be amazing. Let’s have a look at some of the programs in detail.

GOALS

GOALS 2022 shares the stories of a diverse group of storytellers, including football coaches, artists, students, and workers, and sees the World Cup in Qatar 2022 through their eyes and personal experience. These personal stories can be in the form of analog photography, written word, audio, and exhibitions. All the stories will culminate in a photo exhibition hosted in Education City during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Khalid Al-Ghanim, the first chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar, said, “I am confident that people will see that Qatar is a place that values the game. It is not the same culture as in Europe or South America, but it is a culture that is special in its own way.”

Wanda FIFA Blag Bearer Program

Young and talented individuals can also be considered flag bearers for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. This is a one-of-a-kind chance for teenagers that love football and want to learn about the behind-the-scenes actions of a leading international event.

All the sports, arts, and culture-related events will be held at the Education City Stadium.

Now that you know all the amazing facts about the World Cup in Qatar 2022, are you as excited as we are?

Related Posts via Categories