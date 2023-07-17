With the Women’s World Cup starting on Friday, we now focus on some of the United States Women’s National Team’s key players. Thus we flashback to this Alex Morgan piece from the July 2017.

In January, Alex Morgan signed a loan deal with French champion Olympique Lyonnais that reportedly paid her $33,000 per month.

For comparison and contrast sake, the highest salary in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2016 was $39,700 per season for players who are not on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The average NWSL salary is just over $16,850, according to the most recent reports. Morgan recently returned to the Orlando Pride, her NWSL club, playing her first full domestic club match last Saturday.

USWNT 2023 Group Stage Schedule

All times CST

Vietnam Fri. July 21, 8pm

Netherlands Wed. July 26, 8pm

Portugal Tue. Aug 1, 2am

Morgan scored her first goal of the season off a penalty kick as the Pride beat FC Kansas City 4-1 on July 15th for their largest win in their extremely brief history.

She had plenty of chances today in Chicago, but couldn’t convert any of them, and the Red Stars emerged victorious 2-1. The match drew over 4,700 fans which made the largest Red Stars crowd in two seasons.

Perhaps the best chance for Alex Morgan came late in first half on a header that was thwarted by Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who read it well and deflected it out for a corner.

Following the game, Alex Morgan spoke in the mixed zone about adjusting back to the NWSL.

“The style is very different from the French league to here,” she said.

“I’m just used to possessing more and moving the opponent’s defense, rather than more of a direct, physical style of play.”

Morgan, who helped Lyon win the the UEFA Women’s Champions League last month, is at full fitness of course, but still must adjust to getting on the same page with her domestic club teammates; according to Pride Head Coach Tom Sermanni.

“So I think I’ve adjusted well in terms of finding my forwards well, finding midfielders, knowing when defenders are looking to play a long ball,” said Alex Morgan.

“It’s just me maybe looking to dribble more to to receive a long ball more, to receive in behind more than maybe I did earlier in the French league.”

She also discussed what she learned from playing, and winning in Ligue 1, and how the experience helped her grow as a player.

“I enjoyed the French league because it was more of respecting your opponent’s technique and waiting defensively, waiting for your time to defend together. I think a lot of times you find yourself more isolated in this league.”

“In Lyon, I found myself faced up at the defense a lot more, being able to slip balls through or looking at the defense and being able to turn at the defense.

“In the French league a lot of defenders drop off, but here, no one drops off, they’re coming in your back whether they’re coming to get the ball or going to get the foul.

“So it’s a little different.”

