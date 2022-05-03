Real Madrid Team News vs Man City (UCL): Alaba, Bale, Hazard

It is the sequel to one of the best Champions League semi-finals matches that we have had in quite some time. Manchester City takes a slight 4-3 first leg victory to the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid.
The clubs both had a good weekend in the league fixtures that have separated the two semi-final legs. Manchester City traveled to Elland Road to face Leeds United in their Premier League clash.
Rodri got the ball rolling early in the first half, but it wasn’t all easy going. Despite some nervy moments, the Mancunians quality shone through in a dominant second half to chalk up a 4-0 victory.
It saw them retake the top spot in England’s topflight after surrendering it to Liverpool just a couple of hours earlier.
It was party time for Real at the Santiago Bernabeu this past weekend. A 4-0 victory over Espanyol secured a 35th La Liga title for the Spanish giants.
A first-half brace from Rodrygo got the party started, before Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema put the icing on the cake.
Making this even more impressive was Real Madrid rested many first-team names to prepare for this Champions League semi-final clash.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semifinals FYIs
Kickoff: 8 pm GMT Wednesday, May 4, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
First Leg: City won 4-3
Team News: Manchester City Real Madrid
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Real Madrid
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
How to watch: BT Sport 2(UK), DAZN (Canada), CBS Sports Network Paramount+ (USA)
Google Result Probability: Manchester City 46% Real Madrid 24% Draw 30%
Team News
The first name we will touch on is David Alaba. The Austrian has had a great first season at the Bernabeu after moving from Bayern Munich last summer. He was taken off at halftime against Manchester City in the first leg. We did not subsequently see him in the victory over Espanyol at the weekend.
Boss Carlo Ancelotti assured the media Alaba would play this fixture.
I think this might be mind games from the legendary Italian, and David Alaba is unlikely to recover from his hamstring injury in time for this match.
Next, we have Gareth Bale. Public enemy number one in Madrid. Despite this moniker, he has played his fair share of games this season. Unfortunately for the prodigious talented Welshman, a back injury looks likely to keep him out of this fixture.
Eden Hazard is another Premier League star who won’t feature against Manchester City at the Bernabeu.
The Belgian had surgery on a leg injury and woot appear again this season.
If this fixture can be half as entertaining as the first leg was, this will be must-see football.
