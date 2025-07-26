AFC Bournemouth Premier League Summer Series Preview

Take a look at the financial valuation of the four clubs competing in the Premier League Summer Series. You have Manchester United $6.6 billion, 2nd most in the world (behind only Real Madrid, and the top spot in England. Then you have West Ham United, 18th in the world (7th in England) at $1.1B. Everton, once considered part of the “big five,” when that concept existed, is 25th at $744 million. Meanwhile AFC Bournemouth has a current valuation that is estimated to be about $145 million, which makes it the lowest-valued club in the Premier League, according to Sportico.com.

In other words, one of these things is not like the other! But here they are- part of the Premier League’s summer showcase event, at least among preseason friendlies being staged in the United States.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Kickoff: Sun July 27, 4pm, EST Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

West Ham United vs Manchester United

Team News for Both Sides United XI Prediction West Ham Prediction

They’re right up with the big boys now! And that’s quite an accomplishment, considering how they were just only promoted top the top flight in 2022. Not to mention how it was their second promotion of the past 10 years, as the Cherries were residing in the Championship in 2014, just like they were again in 2021.

However, this south coast club is getting results on the pitch now, and they contended for a slot in a 2025-26 UEFA competition, all the way until May, this part season.

“I think is a big step,” AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said of being included in the Premier League Summer Series.

“It means a lot. Obviously, we have also American ownership. We were here during the last preseason, in this case, in LA, and to be included in the Premier League against the teams that you said, historical clubs. I think the club is doing well on the pitch, but I think off the pitch also it’s growing a lot. I think we are getting more recognition and even keeping notice.”

Those American owners are Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club, who acquired them in December for £120 million (US $147.6 million)

Which acknowledging and celebrating their progress, Iraola noted how much room they have left to grow.

“We know that with the level of the Premier League, we are still a small club,” Iraola continued.

“I think it’s good to be part of these things, and to come here after the Manchester United manager (Ruben Amorim) and (Matheus) Cunha, and to be representing more here. I think it’s very good for everyone.”

Inclusion in the Summer Series is a great example of how much they’ve developed.

As is the consistent sale of their top players, in recent years, to elite clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid, as well as to big money clubs Tottenham Hotspur. While no one ever wants to lose their best players, the fact that they’re consistently in such a high demand is massive.

“Obviously there is a lot of negatives, in the sense that we lose very, very good players,” Iraola added.

“But I think it also shows the level that those those players and the ones that have stayed, have. We competed against the best teams. I think we finished ninth in a really good position.

“And I think we did a good job collectively. I always try to say if you don’t success collectively, probably no one is going to shine.

“No one is going to be looking at you personally. As a manager, especially this is the first goal and after we have players we know can make the difference.”

