A look at the top scorers from across the EFL this season

In the English Football League (EFL), goals are the currency of success. Whether it’s a promotion push or a relegation battle, having a reliable goal scorer often makes the difference.

Across the Championship, where Premier League dreams hang in the balance, a clinical striker can transform mediocrity into play-off contention.

In League One, where fallen giants battle ambitious upstarts, the right marksman often provides the cutting edge needed to navigate the treacherous waters of promotion. Those making a Charlton vs Leyton Orient bet for Wembley will also be considering the moments of magic from the strikers that could define the game.

And in the fourth tier, where financial margins are thinnest and tactical sophistication varies wildly, a natural finisher can compensate for countless structural disadvantages.

The value of these goal scorers becomes even more pronounced during the play-offs – those season-defining knockout fixtures where pressure peaks and opportunities become scarce.

It’s no coincidence that successful play-off campaigns and League 1 odds are frequently built around forwards who can handle this unique psychological burden, converting the handful of chances that determine whether a season ends in euphoria or despair.

The 2024/25 season showcased several standout strikers across the three other divisions that expand England’s professional pyramid. Here’s a breakdown of the top marksmen in each division.

Championship

Leeds United’s Joël Piroe topped the Championship scoring charts with 19 goals, playing a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign.

His consistent performances provided the cutting edge Leeds needed to secure promotion, and his journey from the Eredivisie to the Championship showcases his growth and resilience, yet the Premier League presents a new level of competition, facing the likes of Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba, and other elite defenders on a regular basis.

Close behind was Norwich City’s Borja Sainz, who netted 18 times, demonstrating his prowess in front of goal.

Burnley’s Josh Brownhill also made a significant impact, contributing 18 goals to his team’s efforts. These strikers exemplified the importance of clinical finishing in a highly competitive league.

League One

In League One, Charlie Kelman emerged as the top scorer, finding the net 21 times for Leyton Orient. His goals were instrumental in Orient’s strong season, helping them secure a playoff spot.

Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield wasn’t far behind, scoring 19 goals and showcasing his potential as a rising star. There was a lot of pressure on his shoulders given the £12 million price tag that followed him to the West Midlands, but goals and big moments demonstrated a solid return on investment for Tom Brady’s bankrolled side as they secured automatic promotion.

Other notable contributors included Davis Keillor-Dunn, Matt Godden, and Richard Kone, each with 18 goals, highlighting the depth of attacking talent in the division.

League Two

Michael Cheek led the way in League Two, scoring 25 goals for Bromley. His remarkable tally was a key factor in Bromley’s competitive campaign.

Notts County’s Alassana Jatta and David McGoldrick also impressed, with 19 and 17 goals respectively, providing consistent threats to opposition defences. AFC Wimbledon’s Mathew Stevens contributed 17 goals, while Doncaster Rovers’ Luke Molyneux added 16, underscoring the critical role of goal scorers in the league’s dynamics.

