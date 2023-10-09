9 West African Players to Bet on in the English Premier League (by downloading Betway)

Are you a fan of the English Premier League? Do you enjoy placing bets on your favourite teams and players? If so, then you need to do a Betway download, the leading online betting platform. This article introduces you to 9 West African players who have been making waves in the English Premier League. When betting on players from overseas countries, you know you are getting the cream of the crop as the players face many more barriers and intense competition when trying to make it to the Premier League. All of these players have shown immense talent and skill and many of them are the star players in their respective teams. This makes them and their teams excellent choices when you place your bets. So, without further ado, it is time to dive into the world of West African football stars!

Brian Mbeuno

Brian Mbeuno is a young and promising talent from Cameroon, who has been making headlines with his exceptional performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers. As a centre-back, Mbeuno has shown great defensive skills and composure on the field. He has a keen ability to read the game and make crucial interceptions, making him a valuable asset for any team. Keep an eye or two on Mbeuno as he continues to impress in the Premier League.

Joel Matip

Joel Matip, a Cameroonian defender, has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2016. Matip has a towering presence and aerial ability, the combination of which makes him a formidable force in the defensive game. His calmness under pressure and ability to initiate attacks from the back have earned him his place among the best defenders in the league. Bet on Matip through a Betway download as he is likely to make a significant impact in Liverpool’s quest for glory.

Andre Onana

Andre Onana is a Cameroonian goalkeeper who has made a name for himself in the Premier League. Currently playing as a goalkeeper for Manchester United, Onana started his career in Barcelona’s youth system before joining Ajax. With his shot-stopping abilities, commanding presence in the box and excellent distribution, Onana is a valuable asset for his team and it’s worth doing a Betway download to place your bets on him.

Mario Lemina

Mario Lemina is a Gabonese midfielder who has been making waves in the Premier League with his many impressive performances for Fulham. Lemina’s versatility, technical skills and ability to control the midfield make him a valuable asset that Fulham is lucky to have. Whether it’s intercepting passes, making key tackles or contributing to the attack, Lemina has proven himself to be a player worth betting on through a Betway download.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is a Ghanaian midfielder who made a high-profile move to Arsenal in 2020 and quickly became a fan favourite among Arsenal’s supporters. Partey’s physicality, defensive prowess and ability to dictate the tempo of the game make him a strong force to be reckoned with. His presence in the midfield provides stability and creativity to Arsenal’s gameplay. Bet on Partey to make a significant impact in Arsenal’s pursuit of success.

Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey is a young and exciting right-back from Ghana who has been turning heads with his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion. Lamptey’s blistering pace, dribbling skills and ability to contribute to the attack make him a threat on the right flank. His energy and enthusiasm on the field make him a player to watch out for both in the Premier League and when he plays for Ghana’s national team. Bet on Lamptey to make a difference in Brighton’s matches.

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew is a Ghanaian forward who has been a consistent performer for Crystal Palace. Ayew’s ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities for his team makes him a valuable asset. He has an impressive work rate and plays with agility and technical awareness of the game, making him a constant threat to opposing defences. Bet on Ayew via a Betway download as he is sure to deliver goals and excitement to fans in Crystal Palace’s matches.

Jeffery Schlupp

Jeffery Schlupp is a Ghanaian midfielder who has been a key player for Crystal Palace with his versatility and attacking prowess. Schlupp is an all-rounder and is able to play in multiple positions, including left-back and left-wing. This makes him a valuable asset for any team. His speed, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring ability make him a player worth betting on. Keep an eye on Schlupp as he continues to shine in the Premier League.

Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma is a defensive midfielder from Mali and the Ivory Coast who is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur. Bissouma has an impressive ability to break up opposition plays and protect the defence which makes him an important player in any team’s setup. His physicality and tactical awareness make him a reliable presence in midfield.

So there you have it, 9 West African players who have been making a mark in the English Premier League. These players possess immense talent, skill and potential, making them excellent choices to your place your bets on via a Betway download. Complete your Betway download now and start placing your bets on these exciting players. Remember, the world of football is full of surprises, so make sure to stay updated and enjoy the thrill of the game!

Related Posts via Categories