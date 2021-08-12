2021-22 Watford Season Preview and Prospectus

Some solid free transfers in the summer market make Watford somewhat of a wild card in the Premier League this year. Manager Xisco had the Hornets flying in the Championship last season and they were really the only ones who could actually hang with Norwich City in the second highest flight last term.
Now they’re back up with the big boys after a short absence. Will this campaign see them stay up again? Or will it be another one-off?
Watford Inbounds
– Imran Louza (FC Nantes) 10M (CM)
– Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge) 4M (CF)
– Mattie Pollock (Grimsby Town) 300K (CB)
– Danny Rose (Tottenham) FREE (LB)
– Ashley Fletcher (Middlesborough) FREE (CF)
– Joshua King (Everton) FREE (SS)
Watford Outbounds
- Craig Dawson (West Ham) 2.3M(CB)
- Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) 1.75M (CB)
- Achraf Lazaar Released (LB)
- Carlos Sanchez Released (CM)
- Jerome Sinclair Released (CF)
My mouth is watering at the thought of seeing Ismaila Sarr play in the Premier League again and I believe he will take his game to the next level this season. If he does indeed play like I am expecting him to, it means that he could have a very big decision to make at the end of the season, or even in January.
It could be an offer he/the club can’t refuse could come in.
Regardless of all of that, I still don’t see Watford being able to stay up for 2022/23 this year. I’d really like them to, but their quality, Sarr aside, simply doesn’t match up with the rest of the league.
Watford Finish Last Year – Auto Promotion Championship
Watford Predicted Finish This Year – 19th
2021/22 Premier League Season Preview Series
Leeds Leicester Newcastle Southampton Everton West Ham Chelsea United
Villa Arsenal City Tottenham Brentford Norwich City WolvesFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind