The next team in our series of Premier League season previews is Brentford, a club that embodies the concept of a steady build. Danish Manager Thomas Frank has the Bees playing inspiring football, which has seen them rise from a midtable Championship side to their inaugural season in the top flight.
They will take confidence from the way that Leeds United were able to keep their juggernaut rolling last season, so don’t expect this West London club to make a change in philosophy just because they’re in the top flight.
Ins
– Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) 15.7M (Centre Back)
– Frank Onyeka (FC Midtiyland) 10.0M (Centre Mid.)
– Myles Peart-Harris (Chelsea U-23s) 1.5M (Attacking Mid)
Nathan Young-Coombes (Rangers)
Dom Jefferies (Salisbury)
Daniel Oyegoke (Arsenal)
Jude Russell (Crystal Palace)
Matthew Cox (AFC Wimbledon)
Outs
- Henrik Dalsgaard (FC Midtiyland) FREE
- Emiliano Marcondes (Bournemouth) FREE
- Luke Daniels RELEASED
- Jared Thompson (released)
- Kane O’Connor (released)
- Aubrel Koutsimouka (released)
- Julien Carre (released)
- Ellery Balcombe (Burton Albion) Loan
Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon) Loan
Brentford Bottom Line
I don’t expect them to deviate from what “brung them to the dance” and if Ivan Toney can stay fit and replicate some of his form from the last couple of seasons (he is a doubt for the season opener), expect to see Brentford earn a sophomore year in the Premier League quite comfortably.
This will be the first time that Brentford have been up in the top flight of English football since the 1946-47 season.
Brentford Last Year – Playoff Promotion from the Championship
Brentford Prediction This Year – 14th
