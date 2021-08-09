It was an odd offseason for the Toffees as Project Ancelotti ended unexpectedly, after the legendary Italian gaffer was wooed by a return to Real Madrid. Carlo was then replaced in the Everton dugout by the hugely unpopular Rafa Benitez.
I think it is safe to say that the disconnect between the manager and the supporters just couldn’t be wider at the blue Merseyside club at this point.
He’s Arrived
Demarai Gray (Leverkusen 2M (LW)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) FREE (RW)
Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) FREE (GK)
He’s Gone
- Bernard (Sharjah) 1M(LW)
- Joshua King (Watford) FREE (SS)
- Theo Walcott (Southampton) FREE (RW)
- Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury) FREE (CB)
- Beni Baningime (Hearts) ? (CM)
- Yannick Bolaise Released (LW)
- Muhamed Besic Released (DM)
Bottom Line
Strangely the ownership hasn’t tried to ease the hurt of seeing a former Liverpool manager in the dugout, adding a really big signing. As you can see from the list above, quite the opposite has been the case, with the spending at an absolute minimum this summer.
The signing of Demarai Gray is an interesting one. Six months after a move to the Bundesliga he finds himself back in the Premier League.
Surely, the time is now for the supremely talented British youngster (and if no more signings are incoming) and his early season form will surely dictate whether the Rafa can do what his last few predecessors could not, make Everton a big club.
With Richarlison still away at the Olympics they will also be missing their main star man at the beginning of the term.
There will be a lot of extra pressure on Benitez, early in the season and Jordan Pickford needs to stand tall to give them a solid base to build from.
2021/22 Premier League Season Preview Series
