2021-22 Burnley FC Season Preview and Prospectus

It’s looking like we could see yet another stressful season for Burnley FC supporters. And that is going to put a lot of pressure on the man who gave the most entertaining lockdown pressers of all Premier League managers in Sean Dyche.
This season could see him celebrate a decade in charge by leading the Clarets to safety. That should be accomplished provided they keeping their first eleven fit. It’s also gonna be crucial to have captain Ben Mee good to go from the start of the season. That should help them improve greatly upon the horrendous start that they had last season, as they managed only a single point from their first six games.
Burnley FC Inbounds
– Nathan Collins (Stoke City) 14M (CB)
– Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe) FREE (CB)
– Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) FREE (GK)
Burnley FC Outbounds
- Ben Gibson (Norwich) 9.3M(CB)
- Josh Benson (Barnsley) FREE (CM)
- Jimmy Dunne (QPR) FREE (CB)
- Robbie Brady RELEASED (LM)
Another interesting fact to note here is that Dyche, who has had no shortage of potential suitors in the past, is now in the last 12 months of his current deal. If the Clarets do get relegated at the end of this term, I think it’s a safe bet that we will see Dyche stay in the top flight next year, just with a different club.
After all, there will be plenty of sackings/openings.
Burnley FC Finish Last Year – 17th
Burnley FC Predicted Finish This Year – 16th
