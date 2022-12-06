What Causes E-liquid to Have a Bad Aftertaste?

Don’t you hate it when you are savouring a full-flavoured, savoury, rich vapour that plays with your taste buds in one moment, but right in the next moment, your vape tastes chemical, metallic, dry, burnt, or altogether weird?

Why does it happen, though?

And so suddenly? You only put in a new coil, a new E liquid, or just adjusted the power, right? There are plenty of reasons that can negatively affect the flavour and quality of your vaping experience; these include:

Accidental Mixing of Eliquid

It is a possibility while switching to a new flavour. If you didn’t clean the vape tank properly, you might end up with an ill-tasting mixture of two E-liquids.

Vape Coils Needing a Change

When your vape juice starts tasting burnt, it clearly indicates that you must change the vape coil. The vape coils heat up every time you take a puff, and if you haven’t changed it for a new one, the old burnt coil is the reason for that sully burnt taste.

It is recommended to change the vape coil regularly.

Vape Device Neglect

Like changing the vape coils, you need to change the pods or wicks regularly, as the built-up residue will lead to burnt and odd tastes. Additionally, not properly washing the mouthpiece, tank, or chimney means that vape flavours from past vaping sessions get a chance to build up, ruining the unique fun of new flavours.

Use Vs. Power

The market is full of different kinds of vapes, and it might become a reason for a spoiled session when your vaping device is just not powerful enough for you. A small device might not offer you the big flavour hit that you want, causing it to taste a bit dull.

Here, you should purchase a new device ideal for your use.

Bad Air Circulation

The disposable vapes and every other vaping device depend on good air circulation to generate clean and rich flavours. Reduced or no airflow through or around the vape coil and wicking essentially means a wetter, damper, and mustier taste. The air blockage in the external ventilation holes (borehole underneath the vape coil) is also responsible for producing dull and unwanted flavours. Too much of the wicking material also affects air circulation.

Vaper’s Tongue

While this might sound a bit scary – it is nothing that one should worry about too much.

People often lose their sense of taste when it comes to Eliquid and vape juices, explaining the blandness or bad taste you are getting.

Fortunately, you can do a few things to help the taste return, including switching to an un-flavoured vape fluid, or just a lighter flavour, for a while. Similarly, trying a solid menthol flavour or mint flavour also helps some get rid of the vaper’s tongue.

Understanding Causes of Bad Aftertaste

Above are a few common reasons for having a bad aftertaste in your vapes. Following the tips and considerations above, you can effectively remove the ill-tasting vapours from your Eliquid and vapes. Get your vape cracking and prepare for the perfect moment of Zen using the above techniques – you’re welcome.

