Esco Bars V.S Elf Bar, Which Vape Is Better

With most people turning towards vaping, many companies have come to the forefront to mark their place in the vape industry. Rising above all, Esco Bars and Elf Bar have managed to be among the consumer favorites.

This achievement is cemented by the different features these brands’ vapes provide. From diverse flavors, safe nicotine strength, and high e-liquid capacity to prolonged battery life, high maximum puff count, and durability, Elf Bar and Esco Bar vapes offer them all.

However, choosing between the two is difficult due to their exquisite features. So, here’s a detailed comparison of the two brands to help you make an informed decision.

Esco Bar Vs. Elf Bar – Which One Should You Choose?

Esco Bars and Elf Bars are two of the popular brands of disposable vapes in the market right now. The popularity of their products stems from the following factors.

Size and Design



Two important feature that leads users to pick their favorite is the size and design of disposable vapes.

The compact size of Esco Bar vape pens makes them a good travel companion. Compared with Elf Bar, these vapes are cylindrical, and their width is relatively slimmer and thinner. Thus, those carrying their vape pens everywhere would definitely find Esco Bars’ devices their ideal choice.

On the other hand, Elf Bar disposable vapes are wider than Esco Bars. Hence, those who wish to have a strong and tight hold on their device would find Elf bar the perfect option. The broad size of the device also increases the overall e-liquid capacity.

2. Flavors



One of the most sought-after factors for choosing any disposable vape pen is its flavor profile. In this context, comparing Esco Bars and Elf Bar is tough, as both offer various flavors for vapers. Some of the most popular Esco Bar flavors available in the market are Cotton Candy, Salted Caramel, Red Apple, Strawberry Banana, Bubblegum Ice, and Watermelon Bubblegum.

In contrast, the most loved Elf Bar flavors include Rainbow Candy, Strawberry Mango, Kiwi Passionfruit Guava, Watermelon Ice, Strawberry Kiwi, Blue Razz Ice, Mango Peach, and more.

3. E-Liquid Capacity and Mesh Coil



e-liquid volume is another important deciding factor. The e-liquid capacity in Esco Bars is available in 6 mL-15 mL cartridges depending on the model. Compared with Elf Bar, the e-juice capacity is more or less similar. However, the difference between the two arises in their mesh coil technology that directly impacts the e-liquid vaporization process, especially in the models of Esco Bars H20 6000 and Elf Bar BC5000.

The former has a mesh coil and adjustable airflow, helping vapers have better access to the e-liquid. The latter, on the other hand, has a dual coil with no adjustable airflow. Hence, it is better for those who prefer the mouth-to-lung style of vaping. Overall, it will be better to state that the combination of mesh coil and adjustable airflow places Esco Bar devices as a better option over Elf Bar.

4. Battery Life



Regarding battery life, Esco Bar and Elf Bar are completely different. Both brands offer batteries that are rechargeable. But the factor that results in one being purchased more than the other is its battery capacity. Esco Bars have vape pens with batteries ranging from 600 mAh-1000 mAh. The high-battery capacity of these vapes ensures long and sustainable use.

On the contrary, the battery life of Elf Bar is fairly weak. In all its models, the battery capacity is only 650 mAh. Thus, it will not be wrong to state that Esco Bar disposable vapes are more long-lasting.

Conclusion

Esco Bars and Elf Bars have their own features and factors that have made them popular in the vape industry. Thus, choosing a suitable device from either of the brands entirely depends on your vaping preferences and needs.

