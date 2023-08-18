Unveiling the best golf gloves for this season

What are the best golf gloves you can buy for 2023? Choosing the best golf gloves can be incredibly difficult, especially if you aren’t quite sure what you’re looking for. There is a wide range of golf gloves available, so you’ll never struggle to find one you’ll like.

Whether you’re a fair-weather golfer or love hitting the course whatever the weather there are numerous gloves for you to consider. Let’s take a look at the best options for this season.

Best men’s golf gloves 2023

Callaway Tour Authentic Golf Glove

RRP £19.99/$23.99

This is one of the most comfortable golf gloves on the market. Callaway’s Tour Authentic golf glove is perfect for warmer conditions thanks to the cotton Terry Cuff which also helps to wick away any unwanted moisture. As Callaway’s elite-level offering, this has Tour approval and it’s clear to see why.

This glove is also available in ladies’ sizes.

Duca Del Cosma Elite Pro Fontana Golf Glove

RRP £24/$29

Duca Del Cosma may not be a well-known brand, but they are mostly known for their high-quality footwear. The Elite Pro Fontana golf glove boosts their reputation, this glove is made from the finest Italian cabretta leather and is one to wear and enjoy. Duca Del Cosma have succeeded in manufacturing a soft and comfortable golf glove which is brilliant at removing any unwanted moisture from your hand.

G/Fore Collection Golf Glove

RRP £25/$35

This is G/Fore’s premium golf glove; the Collection is available in a whole host of colorways – perfect for those who enjoy pairing their gloves with their outfits. Made from premium AA cabretta leather, this glove is incredibly soft and comfortable. For a golf glove made from such fine material the G/Fore Collection is very durable which makes it last longer and makes it better value for money than the initial price tag suggests.

There are just as many color options and sizes available for ladies.

FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Glove

RRP £10.99/$12

FootJoy are the number one manufacturer of golf gloves, their WeatherSof is their best synthetic option. This is a very popular golf glove, with over 90 million golfers electing to wear this glove when they play. You can wear this golf glove in a variety of weather conditions thanks to its synthetic composition – this also makes the glove extremely durable.

FootJoy’s WeatherSof golf gloves are also available in a full range of ladies’ sizes.

Best ladies’ golf gloves

Titleist Players Golf Glove

RRP £22.99/$26

One of the world’s most popular golf gloves among Tour players and amateur golfers is an incredible option for female golfers. Titleist’s Players golf glove is an exceptional golf glove made from Ethiopian cabretta leather which is very soft and comfortable. For a leather glove it is very impressive in all weather conditions.

Men can also enjoy the Titleist Players golf glove.

Srixon Cabretta Leather Golf Glove

RRP £12.99/$16

Considering this is a cabretta leather golf glove, the price is very reasonable. Srixon have been manufacturing iterations of the Cabretta Leather golf glove for years and it never misses. This glove is very soft and comfortable. Unlike other leather gloves it is durable thanks to the inclusion of synthetic.

This glove is also available in an entire range of men’s sizes.

How to choose the right golf glove for your game

Deciding on the right golf glove for your game can be as difficult as choosing any other piece of golf equipment. There are countless options to consider, to help narrow down your options take into consideration a few pointers below.

Fit

Finding a golf glove that fits you perfectly is an absolute dream. You want a golf glove to fit like a second skin – the tighter the better (within reason). If you wear a glove that’s too tight or too slack, it may wear quicker and make you play golf worse.

Leather or synthetic?

A question as old as time itself, you may be shocked to hear there is no right or wrong answer. It can be down to preference but often there are contributing factors which lead you to wear a leather or synthetic golf glove such as climate, feel and frequency of golf.

Budget

As with all areas of golf, there are some expensive golf gloves – you don’t have to buy them! There are plenty of affordable options which still perform well. If you only want to spend a certain amount on a golf glove it helps to reduce your options – never a bad thing.

Related Posts via Categories