Top Three Most Iconic Sportswear Items Of All Time

The sportswear world is full of amazing clothes and items for fans to enjoy. Some of these products are made in the image of your favorite athletes, which makes them even more popular! Naturally, we’ve seen loads of different sportswear brands release new items over the years. However, we’ve picked up the top three most iconic items of all time. Check them out, and feel free to comment with your most iconic sportswear items:
Nike Air Jordans
Michael Jordan is an athlete that transcends his sport. People know about him even if they don’t watch any basketball at all. He’s been retired for many years, yet everyone is still very much aware of him. This is partly due to the Nike Air Jordan sneaker range. These sneakers are arguably the most iconic in sneaker history.
Everyone has heard of them, and most people will have owned at least one pair at some point. Nowadays, people pay an arm and a leg for some rare Air Jordans, such is the popularity. There’s almost no question that these sneakers have to be on this list!
RF Hat
Again, Roger Federer is someone who goes above and beyond his sport. If you don’t know who Roger Federer is, then you’ve been living under a rock for the last 20-odd years. Many people consider him the greatest male tennis player of all time, but he’s also produced one of the most iconic sportswear items we’ve ever seen. The RF hat will be out in abundance at any tennis tournament in the world.
Certainly, if you walk around during the summer, you’ll likely see at least one person wearing this hat in a park or on the street. It’s simply iconic, and there was a moment of fear when Federer left Nike for Uniqlo a couple of years ago.
At the time, he didn’t have the rights to his RF logo, so all products stopped being produced. Thankfully, he’s got it back in his hands right now, resulting in the brand new RF hat from Uniqlo! There’s something about the simplicity of the logo that makes it so popular – plus, Federer is such a huge name, hence the popularity.
Bright Green Manchester United Goalkeeper Jersey
This final item is one that was worn by Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel during the glory days in the late 90s/early 00s. It’s an iconic piece because nobody ever forgets it! This jersey was bright green and could be seen from miles away. It helps that it was worn during the iconic treble-winning season in 1999, further cementing it in people’s minds. If you ever talk about iconic soccer kits, this is one that always gets thrown into the mix. It seems Manchester United have continued to try and create outrageous kits, with one of their latest jerseys resembling a Zebra. However, it seems that this kit might be remembered for all the wrong reasons!
These are the three most iconic sportswear items of all time. Can you think of anything that should be added to this list? Feel free to leave your suggestions in the comments section below.
