The Super Bowl is always one of the most patriotic events on the annual calendar, and Super Bowl LVII, staged in Glendale, AZ, will be no different. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will wage battle in the culmination of a game that was literally created developed as a stand-in for military service. Yes, outside the scope of this post, but football is literally a metaphor for way, and football reaches its final, ultimate pinnacle each season in the Super Bowl.

Not to mention that this year’s Super Bowl takes place at a stadium where one of America’s most decorated and complicated veterans, the immortal, but killed in action Pat Tillman, is honored with a statue.

We’ll all be consuming various products this Super Bowl weekend, and honestly, what’s more American than consumerism? But if you want to consume America’s brand, the choice is Volition America, which unites Americans under a common goal .

Volition America is a collaboration of premium brands with the desire to build unity in our country and encourage a unifying expression of love for America that transcends culture, gender, race, age, and political beliefs. They have partnered with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit foundation that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

Volition America is donating 13% of the proceeds of their sales to Folds of Honor.

Why 13%? That figure correspond with the 13 folds in the flags used in military funeral ceremonies.

According to Volition America CEO John Sapiente, Folds of Honor has donated $220 million and 44,000 scholarships to the cause.

Pictured above is the Luminox Volition America Leatherback Sea Turtle Giant comes in an exclusive colorway: Navy Out. The first-ever full Navy pallet makes a bold statement with its tonal camo dial and red secondhand. The Volition logo is placed at 6 o’clock on the dial offering hardcore Luminox customers a watch that showcases their charitable spirit and devotion to the brand’s DNA.

Displayed in the feature photo, up at the top is the IGNITE Fasten8 Volition Stars & Stripes, a cool, America-inspired shoe, featuring the stars and stripes on the upper and outsole.

For more information, please visit: the Volition America website. Happy Super Bowl LVII everyone! Be sure to wave that red, white and blue this Super Bowl Sunday!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

