Tracing the evolution: the early days of English football sponsorship

In the early 1990s, the sight of a football shirt featured logos that were familiar in many British households: brands linked to local breweries, electronics companies, and even construction firms. Sponsorships felt down-to-earth, reflecting a time when the league was not the global institution it is today. Fans connected easily with these sponsors because they recognized the products and often used them in their daily lives instead of an online casino.

During the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League season, over half of the shirt sponsors were headquartered in the UK. This close geographical relationship between clubs and partners created a sense of local identity. Supporters appreciated the feeling that their club’s sponsor was just around the corner, reinforcing a common bond between community and team.

Over the years, a few of these once-prominent companies either merged, rebranded, or even disappeared altogether. Names like Commodore and Mita Copiers, which adorned the shirts of big clubs, have since vanished from the sponsorship landscape. It is a testament to how much the football world has changed in just three decades, and it sets the stage for the shifts that would come in the 21st century.

Shifting away from household brands

As the Premier League continued to expand and attract viewers from across the globe, clubs sought new ways to maximize revenue. The appeal of growing broadcasting deals led to a stronger international presence, and with that development came a changing attitude toward sponsorship. Household brands, while still beloved by some supporters, were no longer always the most lucrative option.

Companies from overseas started to realize the powerful visibility that came from being featured on Premier League shirts. Many traditional UK-based sponsors were either outbid or displaced by bigger, internationally renowned corporations. Air travel giants, financial service companies, and even tech startups saw an opportunity to showcase their brand to a worldwide audience.

This transition caused some dismay among fans who felt a disconnect, as the new sponsors did not operate locally or sell something they could easily buy. Yet, clubs followed the money. Many recognized that the global broadcasting reach offered by the Premier League made it worthwhile to accept larger deals, whether or not the sponsor was a recognizable name on UK high streets.

The unstoppable growth of the Premier League

Since its inception, the Premier League has experienced astonishing growth in audience numbers and broadcasting revenues. Television deals have soared over time, showcasing English football to almost every corner of the globe. This enormous visibility has translated into a powerful marketing platform for companies seeking to expand brand awareness.

The league’s prestige prompted a surge in international sponsorship interest, with key markets in Asia and the Middle East showing particular enthusiasm. Thus, sponsors from the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, and elsewhere began appearing prominently on shirts. They leveraged this exposure to reach new audiences, often caring little about directly selling to UK fans. Instead, for many, the shirt sponsor slot was a marketing tool aimed at people thousands of miles away.

An unintended consequence of this global expansion has been a deeper sense of detachment among some British supporters. While the league’s worldwide standing continues to grow, the direct connection between local fans and football club sponsors is not as robust as it once was. Yet, these fans generally acknowledge that the strength of their clubs depends heavily on the revenue these lucrative deals generate.

