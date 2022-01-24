You Don’t Have To Be A Sports Lover To Be Fascinated By These 9 Sports Documentaries On Netflix

By

If you want to watch and learn, then you should watch documentaries. The films are informative and consist of interesting dialogue. Documentaries are versatile; they can cover almost every story from international documentaries, social and political. Providing information of untold stories.

Documentaries prove to be a powerful tool, especially when bringing important topics to the table. In addition, the topics are entertaining and lead to crucial information.

Streaming platforms like Netflix have helped promote documentaries to a wider audience worldwide. Sports documentaries are among the best documentaries that have gained an audience. Sports documentaries are loved because they are entertaining to watch. Even if you happen not to be a sports fan, you will enjoy the films.

Cheer

Cheer is a docuseries that focus on a cheer team known as Navarro College Bulldogs. In a Texas town known as Corsicana. They are managed by Monica Aldama, who always demands the best from her cheer team. During this crucial time, while they are preparing for the National Cheerleading Championship, her goal is to see her team prove they are the best.

The series will entertain you, especially when the teams perform their dance. In addition, you will learn how discipline and teamwork can help build success by watching cheer.

Rising Phoenix

Rising Phoenix is a film directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. The film is based on paralympic games, as elite athletes and the insiders share their thoughts about how the games impacted the world, especially regarding disability.

Rising Phoenix is a film made to motivate you to turn your disadvantage into great strengths. So many can easily relate to the film, especially if they have faced oppression, been underrepresented, or undermined. But it shows how you can be able to turn all that around.

Icarus

Icarus is a film directed by Bryan Fogel. Its storyline is based on doping in sports. Brian Fogel goes out on a mission to try and uncover the truth when it comes to doping in sports. However, his story is changed when he meets a Russian scientist named Grigory Rodchenkov.

At first, it was expected to be a Brian Fogel personal experiment but now the scientist transformed it into a geopolitical thriller.

The film exposes the biggest scandal in sports history.

If you are concerned about doping in sports and how it affects the geopolitical climate, then this film is a must-watch.

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible is a film directed by Torquil Jones. Nirmal Purja, a fearless mountaineer, goes on what looks like an impossible mission to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in seven months.

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible is an interesting film. It’s considered to be among the best documentaries. The film shares interesting stories and gives recognition to local climbers who work at the peaks.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die

Sunderland ‘Til I Die is a documentary series based around Sunderland Football Club in England. It takes us back to the 2017-18 season where Sunderland suffered another relegation after losing to Burton Albion at home.

The film highlights how it went down and the never-ending love shown by the club supporters. The film shows how the supporters felt when their team was relegated to the Premier League then suffered another relegation in the championship.

Even though the team faces a hard time their supporters have never stopped supporting them for they are Sunderland ‘Til they Die.

A Kid from Coney Island

A Kid from Coney Island focuses on the career of Stephon Marbury. In the beginning, everything was smooth for him as he went from playing at public courts in New York to being drafted in the 1996 NBA draft. But everything changed as he faced a difficult career. His name was on the list of the worst USA basketball teams ever put together.

But that didn’t break him, as he went on and proved himself once again and showed just how much the game meant for him.

Undefeated

Undefeated is a film that is based around the Manassas Tigers football team. The high school team has never won a playoff since it was founded in 1899. Bill Courtney, a former high school coach, offers to help the team. He aims to turn things around for the Manassas, and to do so, he must begin to understand his players by nurturing their emotional and physical strengths.

His hard work was rewarded in 2009 when O.C led the Manassas Tigers in a chance to end their losing streak.

The film shows the players’ tough journey and the hard work to accomplish their dreams.

Last Chance U

Last Chance U is about junior college football. It shares stories about the players, coaches and on the field. The film is based around the college of east Mississippi, where young men are training hard to achieve their dreams to become future NFL stars.

The players have the talent, but they didn’t have the grades to make it in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s top sports division. But, thanks to the Athletic programs that help talented players to benefit from it.

The film consists of leadership lessons that you can apply in daily life.

Athlete A

Athlete A is an emotional documentary based around a team of journalists from The Indianapolis Star, looking to expose Larry Nassar.

Larry is a former USA Gymnastics national team doctor found guilty of many crimes, including sexual assault. Athlete A helps you to be aware of the rot that surrounds you.

Conclusion

Those mentioned above are the best documentaries that you can watch on Netflix. They are informative and entertaining. In addition, some of them have lessons that you can apply to daily life, especially because they are mostly based on true stories.