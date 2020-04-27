Why Was The Number 21 Chosen To Play At Blackjack

By

Blackjack is without a doubt one of the most popular games at any casino, online or land-based. This has a lot to do with the fact that the game is still evolving. Not only are people discovering new ways to put new twists on an old classic, but they are discovering new strategies, new techniques, and new ways to go about winning. Simply put, blackjack is ever-evolving. That being said, it is truly important to understand the history of blackjack and why things are the way they are if you want to truly excel. Most people already know that the goal of blackjack is to reach 21 or as close to it as you can without going on, but have you ever wondered why the number 21 was chosen for the game? Understanding this might give you a better overall understanding of the game.

A Bit Of History

It is always important to understand the history of the games that you are playing, and most people don’t know it, but blackjack used to be a game that was somewhat similar to that of poker. That’s right before it became a game of 21, players would have to place a bet right before each card was dealt. It was until in the 1930s when they came became legal that it coined the name blackjack. It was initially referred to as 21, and players loved it because it offered much higher odds when compared to other available card games. And, it still offers some of the highest odds today.

Designed For Amusement

Whether you take advantage of online tools like Blackjack Genie or not, you might not understand that blackjack was at one time a simple game of amusement. In fact, this was the main reason that the game was invented in the first place. That’s right, the game of 21 was invented to give players something to do and kill time. It wasn’t until years after its inception that it became a gambling game. The game originated somewhere in France and Space and eventually swept its way across Europe, where it was commonly referred to as Vingt-un or Vingt-et-un. Both mean 21. The game was also immensely popular in Italy.

The Highest Possible Combination

Most people already know that the main goal of the game of blackjack is to get 21 or as close to it as possible without going over. Once you go over, you automatically lose. Well, this is pretty much how the number 21 got chosen for the game. If you take two cards in a standard 52-card deck and add them together, the highest possible combination that you can get it 21. This would be the ace and a 10 or face card. You can add to 10 together and get 20. You can add an ace an a 9 together, but you’ll only end up with 20. 22 is the highest possible combination that you can get from any two cards in a standard 52-card deck, and this is why the number 21 was chosen for the game. As for how the face cards were chosen for the value of 10 and the ace for 11 or 1 is unclear.

