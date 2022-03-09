Why is streaming better than cable TV?

By

In the 1980s and 1990s, satellite and cable television was a huge deal. In fact, cable was one of the most popular sources for news and entertainment around the world. However:

The recent proliferation of on-demand streaming services has challenged the viability of cable TV. In some cases, customers have even stopped paying for cable TV.

Let us look at some of the facts and statistics about cable TV before we understand why streaming is considered better in today’s digitally revolutionized world.

Globally, cable TV holds just under 50% of the market.

A total of 1,775 television stations are licensed in the US, along with 5,200 cable operators that reach 90% of the country’s population.

Between 2017 and 2019, Comcast and DirecTV lost 4.7 million subscribers.

Eighty-two percent of US adults who stream internet TV say it’s more entertaining than cable.

From 2013 to 2023, the number of pay-TV subscribers will fall by 28 percent a year.

Around 65% of Americans pay for cable television.

Thus, it can be deduced that cable TV is not at all dead and there are people who still prefer it to streaming services, especially with the latest cable TV deals and packages most companies offer, Cox cable TV, to name one. However, facts show that majority of the people have shifted towards streaming and there are reasons for it.

This article will shed light on all the points that make streaming the better service these days.

8 Reasons Why Streaming is Better than Cable TV

There are so many complaints about cable companies that many people cannot recall what made cable so attractive in the first place: dozens, even hundreds, of channels—all available 24 hours a day. Cable TV usually works just fine. Because you do not have bandwidth limitations or a balky Wi-Fi network, you do not experience delays or buffering the way you might with a streaming service.

However, the benefits of streaming overweight those of cable TV.

Below are eight reasons why streaming is for the win here.

The Pricing

A decade ago, cable TV prices shot up, which boosted the streaming market. Cable companies often charge hidden fees at the end of the month. It may be necessary to pay for premium channels, which can increase costs and limit your viewing options. Cable providers can also charge you for add-ons that further increase prices.

And, that is just the first benefit. We have more ahead.

No Ads, No Disturbance

Do advertisements irritate you too? Especially when you are watching the climax of your favorite movie or show. With a streaming service, this will not be a problem. You will not have to mute every time, well most of the time, when ads show up.

Believe it or not, cable TV tends to break the storytelling rhythm by showing commercials every ten to fifteen minutes, which is a lot. Yes, you sometimes do get ads on streaming services as well, but you always have the option to skip and proceed with the fun.

Thinking of switching to streaming already?

Well, wait, we have more reasons for you to do that.

Additional Charges/Fee

You might have heard that you can even record your favorite shows, movies, and documentaries with cable TV, which is true. However, for that, you might have to pay extra and get a DVR. And if you have more than one TV at home or some other place, you might have to get more DVRs, meaning more charges.

That is not the case with streaming services. You can absolutely watch anything anywhere at any time of the day. You do not have to stress about storing and recording, too. It will all just be there and you can watch it on your phone, TV, and laptops. That is what we call happy binge-watching.

Content

With cable TV, you will have to sign up for an entire channel lineup to only watch one or two shows from them. When you want to watch sports events or the finale of a reality show, you have to be in front of the TV.

However, on the contrary, you can watch everything you want and only pay for the shows you watch with a streaming service. In addition, you can access it from your smartphone and your TV set, so you can watch it from anywhere.

No Hidden Charges

Bills from streaming services that replace cable TV do not display aggravating or difficult-to-understand charges. In addition to DVR storage and premium channels, you can purchase extra storage or premium channels on an optional basis each month.

You do not have to worry about extra charges at the end of the month. It is like paying without knowing why to pay. You would certainly want to avoid that. You can also not pay at all and still test the service by getting their free trials. That is another feature cable TV does not offer.

No Hassle of the Box

No box rental. For your cable company to provide you with service, you need to rent a set-top box. This usually costs $10 or more per month. However, DVR receivers may cost more.

As opposed to streaming services, which you access via an app on your smart TV, you usually use devices that plug into your television sets, such as a Roku Streaming Stick or an Apple TV, which offer free cloud DVRs for recording shows. So, much cheaper with no hassle of the equipment.

A streaming player can be bought outright for less than $30, and there is no recurring hardware charge.

Better Video Quality and Viewer Experience

If you have a reliable and fast internet connection, there is nothing great than watching a movie with an improved viewer experience. The audio quality is great. The video quality is even better. Video quality on live TV streaming services is generally limited to 720p, even though on-demand services like Netflix and Prime Video can reach 1080p HD and even 4K video quality.

The best part is that in case of harsh weather situations, the quality of the video and audio will have zero effects, unlike cables or antennas.

With Internet TV, the only issue is if there are problems accessing the internet. Netflix, for instance, keeps buffering due to slow internet or Wi-Fi connections, which can ruin your viewing experience. Occasionally, Internet TV shows may freeze. But, overall, these services provide a much better user experience than cable television.

Convenience and Flexibility

We know this has already been discussed earlier. But, it sure does deserve another heading because this is what people love most about streaming services.

Internet TV’s best feature is its convenience and flexibility. A wide range of shows, movies, and channels is available to you. It is also up to you when to watch them. You may not have to watch commercials if you have paid for streaming services.

Channels on cable TV are restricted. You have to check with your cable company if you wish to view more channels.

Wrapping Up

No doubt, cable TV has its own significance, and middle to old-aged people still prefer it to streaming services. However, it would not be wrong to say the convenience that comes with streaming services has no match. It is affordable, has no commute issues, and above all, the video quality is much better than cable. Also, with streaming services, you kind of stay updated with all the trending hits already available to watch.

So, it is time to cut the cord and switch to streaming services. You will not regret it. And if you do, you can always go back to cable.