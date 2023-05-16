Three Essential Soccer-Themed Slot Games

Gambling and football have always shared a tight bond, be it through sports betting or sponsorship deals. Online gambling has grown in popularity a lot in recent years, part of which has been down to the provision of mobile slot games. Many of these have been themed in various ways, revitalising the genre. Thus, there is a whole host of them now linked to football. Below, we give our pick of the best soccer-themed slot games.

Football Frenzy

Football Frenzy is one of the most popular soccer-themed slot games. Release in 2014, it has not changed much since and remains extremely popular with graphics that still look modern. Developed by veterans RealTime Gaming, it has a host of features that make it great for fans of casinos and football.

One of these is the striker wilds, which can send even the most average spin into a maelstrom of activity. Added to this are the penalty kick bonuses and free kick games, providing plenty to keep you occupied. With 50 pay lines, it also gives you a huge number of ways to win.

All of the major online casinos will have some or even all of these awesome soccer-themed slot games. In some cases, many of them bear the names of their respective land-based casinos, so you can sign up with a company you trust. For example, the Borgata, a well-known casino in Pennsylvania, recently went online. BonusFinder US found it to be one of the most appealing for those who love jackpot slots, and that they also have a generous bonus offer. You can read their review here in full and get a promotion code, should you wish to sign up.

Football Star

Football Star puts you firmly in the position of a high-paid, multi-million dollar signing. It is graphically sound, with lots of small animations that build to create a fantastic atmosphere. The game is full of wild symbols, which collapse on top of your reels turning the game upside down.

Developed by Microgaming, it has a vast number of ways to win with 243 ways on its 5×3 reel. These various ways can even be unlocked multiple times on a single spin. However, for those who love the excitement of multipliers, they are not available in this game, but as the action comes thick and fast you seldom notice it.

Hot Shots

Hot Shots takes a much more light-hearted approach to football, with the backdrop on a dirt-filled pitch with a host of jungle animals as characters. It is like street soccer in the Brazilian backyards, but with crazy characters. Created by iSoftBet, symbols are replaced with bears and mice in their team kits and a host of football memorabilia.

There are five reels, making it great for new players and veterans alike. Together, they provide a huge 243 pay lines. To spice up the action, there are wild symbols and a host of free spins if you line up the correct symbols. With a return to player of just over 97%, it is also quite generous with pay-outs when compared to other similar games.

There are even more soccer-themed slot games, and you may have your favourite. Remember to manage your bankroll when playing and enjoy your time at the online casino.

Related Posts via Categories