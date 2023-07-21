We all love watching sports. And for most of us, the most common experience of watching sports, by far, is sitting on the couch in your living room and staring at the TV. There’s nothing inherently wrong with this, and most of us have been doing it for years. But there’s a better way to enjoy sports, with fresh air, sunshine, and more opportunities to truly engage with what you’re watching.

What are the best ways to watch sports outside?

Go to a Live Game

Most sports fans will tell you that the best way to enjoy sports outside is to go to a live game, assuming the games are hosted outdoors. Going to a football or baseball stadium could be exactly what you need to reignite your passion for your favorite sport and to cheer on your local team. There are many advantages of going to a live game; in addition to feeling like you’re a part of the action, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded fans, you’ll have plenty of options for food and beverages, and you can walk around and enjoy bits of local history whenever you need a break from the action. If your team wins, the thrill will be even more exhilarating when the entire stadium stands up and cheers.

Get a Fire Pit and a Waterproof TV

Next, consider getting yourself a fire pit and a waterproof TV.

There are modern TV options with waterproof exteriors, allowing them to hold up even during heavy rains (though you should always read manufacturer recommendations before you fully trust the “waterproof” claim). These TVs, designed for the outdoors, also have anti-glare features, reducing the effects of sunlight on the screen. If you take this TV out on your back porch, you can watch all your favorites matchups while breathing fresh air.

The fire pit is all about ambiance, and it’s especially valuable at night. The soft crackle of a warm fire can make the experience feel more inviting and cozier – and just as importantly, you’ll have an opportunity to roast hot dogs or cook some of your other favorite foods.

Invest in a Projector

You could also consider investing in a projector and an inflatable screen for your backyard. It’s typically less expensive than buying a waterproof TV, and it’s relatively easy to set up. You’ll have a gigantic screen on which to view your favorite sporting events – and you can kick back and relax in whatever way you see fit.

As an added bonus, you can use your projector and screen for other things. For example, you can take the family outside and watch some of your favorite movies on warm summer nights.

Tailgate

Strangely enough, 69 percent of sports fans now prefer to watch sports outside the venue. That’s one reason why tailgating has become so popular; it gives you the opportunity to interact with other fans, stay close to the action, and still enjoy your own space. Bring along some extra food and drinks to share, so you can make this a truly communal experience.

Buy or Rent a Boat

Have you ever watched your favorite team perform while on the water? If you live near a lake, consider buying or renting a boat so you can. If you have access to a streaming service, you can take your mobile phone or tablet, and if not, you can always listen on the radio.

Listen and Move

Watching sports is almost always preferable to listening to the action, but listening is a nice backup. If there’s a lesser game you want to enjoy, and you have other things to do, put in a pair of earbuds and listen while multitasking. You can listen to your favorite sports while running outside, mowing the lawn, or even sunbathing at the beach.

Additional Tips for Watching Sports Outside

These extra tips can make your outside sports viewing experience even better.

Bring others. It’s always more fun with other fans, so make sure to invite your friends and family members to enjoy the experience with you. If you usually watch sports by yourself, consider branching out and meeting some new people.

Load up on your favorite foods and drinks. Prepare some of your favorite snacks and drinks so you can stay full and refreshed throughout the action.

Protect yourself from the sun. UV damage from the sun is no joke. If you’re going to be in a position where you’re exposed to the sun, wear plenty of sunscreen, put on a hat, wear sunglasses, and consider more protective clothing.

Make a backup plan. If sun damage isn’t a concern, it might be because of inclement weather. If there’s rain in the forecast, have a backup plan so you can still watch the game in comfort.

Feel free to shout. One of the most interesting perks of watching sports outside is that no one can get mad at you for yelling. Feel free to let loose and cry out passionately whenever your team does well (or lament when they make a major mistake).

Once you start watching sports outside with regularity, you may never want to go back to the old way of doing things. You’ll need to come up with creative new strategies to make the outdoors even more accommodating for your sports fandom.

Related Posts via Categories