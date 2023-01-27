UPDATE: with Tara Lipinski back in the news, we re-post our interview with the legendary former figure skater, where she discussed how she skated with a White Russian in her hand and didn’t spill it!

It originally ran in May of 2017.

As far as Sochi Winter Olympic commentators go, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir just owned it. They were dominant in Sochi.

The duo’s on-air performance drew rave reviews from media critics and led to NBC using Weir and Lipinski again as fashion critics for Access Hollywood’s coverage of the Academy Awards.. This weekend, the duo reprise that role, serving as Kentucky Derby Fashion Analysts for NBC.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir had a media session previewing their coverage of the Derby yesterday, and I asked Lipinski over the phone about that clever “Big Lebowski” skating routine. (Just wait till you read Weir’s hilarious response!)

You’ve already seen “The Big Lipinski,” but just in case you haven’t, I embedded it below. It was filmed at Rockefeller Center in New York City and it made the internet rounds during the week leading up to the Winter Olympics.

It’s amazing that Tara was able to perform the entire routine without spilling the White Russian in her hand.



Here’s the transcript of our conversation:

Paul M. Banks: First off, I really love the Big Lebowski bit on the Jimmy Fallon show right ahead of the Olympics.

Tara Lipinski: Yes. It was so much fun. That is actually one of my favorite things that I’ve done in the past year.

Paul M. Banks: How did you keep the drink in your hand the whole time?

Tara Lipinski: I have no idea, because when it first happened and they gave the drink to me, I was like, “Oh, wow, there’s real liquid in here.” This is going to be a disaster. But somehow I managed to do it.

Paul M. Banks: It ended up on every sports blog in the entire country. Are we going to see something like that related to horse racing? Do you have any possible videos that could go viral planned out of the Derby?

Tara Lipinski: I don’t, but you know what? I should put a call in to Jimmy. I could get on the ice and I’m sure we could think of something equestrian.

Johnny Weir: Maybe I’ll throw a saddle on and Tara can ride me.

LOL! Well played, Johnny. Later on the same call, Weir took a hilarious jab at the state of Kentucky’s fashion sense.

