Five Most Annoying Stadium Sound Effects of All-Time

One of the occupational hazards of regularly attending NHL, NBA and other Major League venues is having to hear the dozen or so annoying song snippets that have become standard fare.

Pretty much all of them are awful, and the list ahead contains the worst of the worst. These five will make you want to stab your ears in with scissors. Also check out the 10 most annoyingly overplayed stadium songs as this link.

1. “Everybody clap your hands! clap-clap-clap-clap-clap-clap-clap”

This soundbite comes from the infamous “Cha Cha Slide,” a dance created by Chicago’s DJ Casper, (aka Mr. C). If you’ve ever been to a wedding, skating rink or “dance club” for the older set, then you’ve heard the Cha Cha Slide. It SICKENS me that my hometown produced this scourge. A thousand apologies.

Worst of all, this song is a line dance with called instructions, and line dancing is quasi-Fascist.

Why are you going to let a song tell you what to do? Once you get a bunch of people all following orders, and moving together in unison, you’re just one step away from getting them to commit genocide.

2. “Day-ooooooooo. Dayyyyyyyyy-ooooo”

So maybe the 80s movie “Beetlejuice” was able to generate a funny, cutesy scene out of this oldie hit, but that doesn’t mean we need to hear it every half-inning that the home team bats.

The sound effect from the Banana Boat song needs to be sunk, because you destroy the value of a song when you reduce the music down to nothing beyond childish, primitive noises.

And again HOW DOES THIS HELP YOUR TEAM?

3. Addams Family Theme song

‘do de do do, snap snap.’

I have no idea why this is supposed to help your team run their half-court set more efficiently. And honestly, why are you trying to tell us when we should be enthusiastic or not in the first place? That has to be earned- we sporting fans are not trained clapping seals.

I think we can figure out when to get excited. MC Hammer’s Addams Groove is way better anyway.

4. “DEeeeee-Troit. Bas-ket-ball!!!”

I’m shocked that a franchise with 3 world championships would have a moronic sounding commandant, instructing his flock to get over-excited about simply re-gaining possession of the ball.

5. The mid 90s Orlando Magic PA guy

Every time there was a Dennis Scott three-pointer, we’d hear “333333333-DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD…from Shaq….shaq…shaq…shaq….shaq.” Lord help us all when Anfernee Hardaway scored: “PENNYYYYYYYYYYY.”

Or when the home team came out of a timeout with the mind-numbing “HERE COME THE MAGIC!!!!!!!!”

DISHONORABLE mention:

“WOO-WHO, YEE-WHO! WOO-WHO, YEE-WHO” from Gwen Stefani’s “Sweet Escape,” which is a shame as the rest of the song is pretty good, do-de-do-de-de-do CHARGE (Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble made this one even more irritating! Damn you Hannah-Barbara!!! Also, The Jetsons didn’t have a theme song, it was just a lazy collection of random noises, including ‘Chopsticks’ of all things), Ga ga rah rah rah blah blah ooh rah rah,

and of course, the opening claps from Rose Royce “Car Wash.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

