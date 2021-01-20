Most Interesting Solitaire Card Game Facts You’ve Never Heard of

By

Did you know that the Microsoft solitaire card game is now 30 years old and that it was developed by an intern? In this post, we will be highlighting the 5 amazing classic solitaire facts that you’ve probably never heard of.

Solitaire Has 5 Major Game Variations

Less known to many people is the fact that solitaire card games are available in as many as five major variations and even more. This includes Spider solitaire, Klondike, TriPeaks, Pyramid, and FreeCell. But that's not all. Whenever you get bored playing the ordinary Klondike solitaire online, just know that you have plenty of options available on the internet with customizable features and design options. If this is not one of the most interesting ways to kill boredom at home, then what is?

Highest Attainable Score in Classic Solitaire Card Game is 24,113

For the classic solitaire, players earn 10 points for every card that they add to the ace pile and another five every time they move a card to a column. Time bonuses apply to games that extend beyond 30 seconds. In summary, the highest score that you can ever get in a classic solitaire card game is 24,113.

Winning Solitaire Card Game is More Likely Than Many People Think

Many individuals have attempted to analyze the free solitaire card game and the results were impressive. From their research, it was pretty much clear that a vast majority of the solitaire card games are winnable, and all you have got to do is to play your cards right. Mastering the gaming rules is as good as registering excellent results.

Nice Card Game on Microsoft Windows Was Developed by Intern

Did you know that the Microsoft solitaire card game was invented by a Microsoft intern, sometime in 1988? Yes! Wes Cherry, during his internship with the giant Microsoft corporation, programmed the solitaire card game into Microsoft Windows, which would later become a big hit in the industry. When it was first introduced, Microsoft included solitaire in its Windows 3.0 platform, just at the time when PCs started appearing in people’s homes.

Its Name Originates from Latin Word known as “Solitarius”

The name solitaire is of Latin origin and comes from the term, solitarius. In English, this translates to “isolated” or “alone.” Initially, the term solitaire referred to a widow before it was later used to signify a solitary person. In the 18th century, the term evolved to mean “card game”.

Conclusion

That’s it! We hope that you have enjoyed these 5 mind-blowing solitaire card game facts that every player ought to know. Now that you know them, it’s time to search the net and find the best game for you to play solitaire.

