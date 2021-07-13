Is it possible to make a living playing poker tournaments?

By

The increase of players experienced during the pandemic in the online poker rooms, and the settlement of a whole new generation of players since the beginning of the health emergency, has made many amateurs want to make the leap to professional poker.

The improvement experienced in their technique and the aspiration for higher goals are two of the causes that have motivated some players to set their sights on official competitions and end up living off the income generated in the competitions. But is it really possible to make a living playing poker tournaments? What is necessary to be able to live off the earnings from these competitions?

Elite poker, from a professional player’s perspective

There is a certain consensus in affirming that there is a certain romanticization of poker in these times, especially driven by the broadcasts and the rise of online poker, which shows the friendlier and more relaxed side of this game. However, behind that facade there is a tenacious and unquestionable dedication, hours of study and a good handful of hours of practice at the gaming tables.

And is that to be a professional poker player and turn this game into the main mode of subsistence is something that requires a great capacity for sacrifice, adaptation and discipline. “Despite what may be perceived from the outside, it is not an easy lifestyle and it is not for everyone,” they explain from one of the main platforms dedicated to the organization of poker events. “We are not talking about making money by playing, but about turning the ability to play poker into a tool to earn income on a regular basis. This makes poker a more thoughtful and less spectacular game, taking the necessary risks so as not to compromise the balance of the game,” they add.

An essential aspect of maintaining a balance between the personal life and that of the poker player is to establish scheduling guidelines. “Sticking to the stipulated schedules is important to maintain discipline and dedication to the game, while avoiding abuse and unhealthy marathon days of play. Poker is a game where the mind works at its best during the games, and keeping the mind in shape is as important as letting it rest for the necessary time”, comments the team at Habwin, one of the main firms dedicated to hosting online poker games.

In the case of online poker, this discipline takes on even more importance, since they are services accessible from any smart device that are operational 24 hours a day. “Flexibility allows each player to create their own playing routine and adapt their game to a personal schedule, but that flexibility requires extra discipline to maintain control. There is no professional player who makes a living from poker and has not followed strict time rules,” the platform explains.

On the other hand, Habwin clarifies: “there is a difference between being a professional player and making poker your livelihood. You can have the necessary level and live on income that does not come entirely from poker competitions. However, to aspire to make poker the main source of income it is essential to have a very high level of poker, since not even the best run of luck can make an inexperienced player live mainly from poker. That’s why living off poker earnings is something that only expert players can do,” they comment.

Economic instability, the main problem of professional players

Another common denominator for all professional poker players looking to make a living playing poker tournaments is financial instability. “Realistically, playing poker is a way of making a living that is exposed to multiple swings. Even the most consistent player is exposed to a change in his or her luck and to earning less income than expected,” says Habwin.

“That’s why a poker player who lives on tournament winnings is usually a person who manages his money very well and who knows how to compensate for bad streaks with moments when he is able to take the pot,” they add.

To prevent a bad streak from ruining the possibility of making poker a livelihood, it is necessary to constantly improve the quality of the game, expand knowledge and try new tactics, something that requires dedication. This often makes poker players enormously studious people who spend hardly any time on anything other than training.

“Very few people are aware of the effort and sacrifice behind a poker player living off tournament winnings. It even requires many times not dedicating time to the family to focus on training and practice, something shared by most of the elite players who today make a living from poker,” they explain.

Is it possible to make a living playing poker tournaments and elite competitions?

It is fair to say that it is possible to make poker a livelihood, and it is even possible, with the typical variations of such a game, to make regular profits that do not compromise the player’s financial solvency.

However, Habwin states that “making poker the main livelihood has implications that are not suitable for everyone, since it is necessary to be aware, from the outset, of all the risks involved, to train continuously to improve the technique and to compensate for the bad streaks with the gains obtained with a good hand”.

On the other hand, poker is a game in which the player’s training is important but it is not the only factor that has relevance in determining the final outcome of the game. “Poker is a game that requires good technique and in-depth knowledge of mathematics and probability, but chance also has a lot to say, and no one escapes its effects,” says the Habwin team.

Therefore, it is possible to make a living playing poker, but it requires a previous dedication and a remarkable capacity for sacrifice, a tireless need to learn and expand knowledge and to have enough time to play poker games in order to stay trained, keep improving technique and perform at the highest level in the elite competitions to be played.