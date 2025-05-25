Sunday brings us the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, and with that, we flash back to our first ever podcast at the Indy 500. It’s from 2019, and re-posting it up near the top now. If you want to talk about the drivers and the race itself, well then you are in the wrong place. This Indy 500 podcast is about the worst of the worst (so, actually the best) in people watching.

It’s about the hijinks and weirdness, the Saturday night in Broadripple and at the Little 500.

It’s about the patriotism on steroids, which morphs into nationalism and jingoism that you see at the race.

This is the kind of stuff that is featured in my new book “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned from a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

And you can hear this kind of material on Hammer and Rails, SB Nation’s Purdue website.

Have a listen to Let’s Get Weird, Sports Episode 11 the Indy 500!

