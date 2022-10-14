The time has finally come for the best footballing nations in the world to go head to head for the greatest prize in sport — the FIFA World Cup! This year, we’re in Qatar as the best football players in the world take each other on to make their countries proud. You can’t miss a moment of the action this year, so make sure you get all of the best live streams ready to go when the matches kick off in November 2022!

There are plenty of streaming services available to choose from, and many of them are expensive. On top of that, you can’t use these streaming services anywhere in the world. So, if you find yourself traveling, you might be in some trouble when the FIFA World Cup starts and there’s no way for you to catch any of the action live on your devices.

This means that many people will be asking about how to Watch the Qatar World Cup from anywhere. Luckily, there is a way that you can catch all the thrilling World Cup action no matter where you are in the world! All you need to do is install a handy cybersecurity tool on your device and you’re set. Keep reading to find out how it all works!

Why It’s Difficult to Watch the 2022 World Cup

If you’re subscribed to a premium streaming platform that lets you live stream sports on your devices, you may have noticed that you can’t access it if you’re in another country. That’s because of geo-blocking. But, what exactly is geo-blocking all about?

Media companies need to pay millions of dollars to secure the broadcasting rights to stream sports events like the FIFA World Cup. That’s why you pay such eye-watering subscription fees every month! But, broadcasting rights also come with a strict set of rules that need to be followed. One of these rules will determine where the sport can be broadcast or streamed.

Streaming sites will use your IP address to determine your device’s location and use this information to decide whether to block you from viewing the content on the website or to grant you access. An IP address is simply a unique string of numbers that is used to identify your device on the internet. So, in theory then, if you could change this IP address, you could access any streaming platform in the world no matter where you are, even the ones that let you watch the FIFA World Cup for free!

That’s right, some broadcasters allow their customers to watch every match of the FIFA World Cup completely free of charge. If you happen to live in Austria or Switzerland, you can access these platforms — but if you’re outside these countries, you’ll run into geo-blocking restrictions.

What is a VPN

Now, for the cybersecurity tool that’s going to help you to stream the FIFA World Cup live from anywhere in the world, and maybe even for free! The tool in question here is a virtual private network, but it’s more commonly known as a VPN.

The main purpose of a VPN is to encrypt your internet connection. Once your connection has been encrypted, no one can see what’s happening on your device while you’re browsing the internet. Not even the government or your internet service provider can monitor your internet traffic as long as your VPN is active while you’re surfing the web. This will ensure that your device is kept secure and private at all times!

But, VPNs also allow you to connect to secure global servers in other countries and cities around the world. Once you’re connected to these servers, your real IP address will be masked, and your device will adopt the IP address of the server you have connected to. Remember, websites use your IP address to determine your location, so changing it to an IP address in another country will spoof your location and trick websites into thinking that you are accessing them from elsewhere.

This means you have complete freedom to choose any live stream in the world without running into those frustrating geo-blocking restrictions. For example, you can connect your VPN to an Australian server and stream FIFA World Cup games for free using Servus TV, no matter where you are in the world.

How to Find the Perfect VPN

You can’t just install any VPN on your device and expect it to work though. You need to make sure to follow the golden rule in choosing a VPN — always choose a premium VPN! It might be tempting to use a free VPN with your free live streams, but you will have a terrible streaming experience on match day! Free VPNs often come with huge drawbacks such as slower connection speeds, more ads, less security, fewer global servers to choose from, and even daily data limits.

