How FanDuel conquered the US market

In 2009, Nigel Eccles, Lesley Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Rob Jones, and Chris Stafford all had a vision while in Edinburgh, Scotland. They wanted to change the way people approach fantasy sports. And so, FanDuel was born.

Fast forward just a few short years, and FanDuel has become THE name in online fantasy sports. Indeed, many nowadays continue to flock to the FanDuel Sportsbook because they know they are able to get some of the best experiences whenever they wish to engage in a wagering session on their favorite sports, with incredibly competitive odds and bonuses continually being offered.

But how did they do it? How did this small startup go from a handful of guys in Scotland with an idea to a multi-billion dollar company? It is no doubt impressive, and by taking a look, it is truly incredible just how they managed to shake the industry in the way that they did.

FanDuel provided a solution to an untapped market

Fantasy sports have been around for decades, but they have always been played offline with friends or family members. You would draft your team of players, make trades throughout the season, and keep track of everyone’s stats yourselves. It was fun, but it was also a lot of work. And then came FanDuel.

FanDuel recognized that there was a massive untapped market for fantasy sports enthusiasts who did not have the time or patience to deal with all the paperwork and number-crunching that came with playing offline. So they decided to create an online platform where users could quickly and easily create their own fantasy teams, set their lineups, and track their progress against other users all in one place. And it took off!

Key business decisions have helped

Since its launch in 2009, FanDuel has paid out billions of dollars in prize money to users all over the United States. They have also partnered with some of the biggest names in sports, including a multi-year agreement to become a sports betting partner with the NHL back in 2018.

Another reason why many will suggest that FanDuel has been able to take control of the US market is due to its recent acquisition by Paddy Power Betfair, and the expansion into sports betting in 2018. That year was a big year in the US due to the ruling made by the Supreme Court that ended a federal law that had imposed a blanket ban on sports betting, thus allowing states to decide for themselves if they wanted to permit and regulate the activity.

Couple this with the acquisition of an established gambling firm in Paddy Power Betfair, it is hardly a surprise they have been able to use the knowledge and expertise provided to their advantage.

Additionally, since launching, they have been able to win a number of awards almost on a yearly basis, as they continue to show just how good and effective they are, and perhaps highlighting one of the reasons why they have been able to conquer the American market in the way that they have.

Conclusion

Fantasy sports are more popular than ever before, and it is all thanks to companies like FanDuel that are making it easier than ever to play. If you are looking for a fun and easy way to get involved in fantasy sports, look no further than FanDuel. With billions of dollars up for grabs in prize money every year, you could be their next big winner!

