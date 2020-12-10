Five Tips for Beginner Poker Players

By

When first starting out in the world of poker, it can be hard to learn everything a player should know. With all of the terms, game types, and betting options available, it can be easy to get discouraged. To help with this, we’ve written an article with 5 tips to help beginners start playing.

Play Aggressively

The first tip for those that are just starting out in the world of poker is to play aggressively. The catch here is that you need to find a good balance. You don’t want to go in there with a timid strategy and you don’t want to be too cocky. Find a happy balance that will let you stay under the radar, while also winning pots. It might take a few times, but you should be able to find the strategy that works best for you.

Watch for Opponenet’s Tells

By watching your opponent’s tells, you’ll be able to start recognizing what kind of hand they have and whether or not they’re bluffing. It might not seem like a big deal, but knowing how to spot tells could be the reason you win or lose a match. Different people have different tells, so make sure you try and learn as many as you can and keep your eyes open for them. With that said, though, don’t dismiss something as a tell just because it isn’t one you studied.

Bluff When Needed

The art of bluffing is one of the most beneficial strategies you can have in the world of poker. You want to try and make your opponents think you have the best hand and make them fold. There are some situations, though, that aren’t the best for bluffing. If you see that your opponents don’t have anything on the board, it’s safe to bluff. If you see that your opponent has good cards on the board, don’t bluff because you never know what they still have in their hand. Famous poker player Paul Phua shares some insight into his bluffing strategy here.

Use Opponent’s Weaknesses

Another great tip is to use your opponents weakness. This is going to take a little bit of time to use correctly because you have to watch people and see what their weaknesses are. Some people will have weaknesses that are obvious, while others might do a great job at hiding them. If possible, pay close attention to the players without making them feel like you’re paying too much attention.

Fold When Needed

The final tip for beginners is to fold when needed. If you don’t have good cards in your hand and there’s nothing on the board that can help you, you should fold. Another situation where you should fold is when you see that an opponent has you beat on the board and there’s no way to beat them. There’s nothing wrong with folding and saving your money when you know that you have no way of winning.

Paying attention to these tips and using them when you can will help you play the best that you possibly can. Once you have more experience, you can start moving away from the basics. For now, though, these tips should help you get a good start with the world of poker.

