E-Bingo vs. Traditional Bingo

The game of Bingo has had many iterations. Its appeal lies in its spontaneity and the fact that anything can happen within the game. It is also a fairly accessible game and form of entertainment that utilizes math and the thrill of playing for a small chance of victory.

For those who are not entrenched in the culture of Bingo in the same way your grandmother who goes to the hall at her local retirement home might be familiar, the thrill of the win fuels bingo players and the sense of camaraderie it provides to people. The single biggest draw of Bingo seems to be the social aspect of it all, and that is true across various types of bingo games available.

With the evolution of technology, more ways have opened up with how we can play games of chance. The same applies to Bingo. Now, Bingo can be played online.

What Is Bingo?

The history of this fun game of chance traces back to as early as 1530, to an Italian lottery, “Lo Giuoco del Lotto D’Italia.” “Lo Guicco del Lotto D’Italia” is still played every Saturday in Italy. From Italy, the game was brought to France in the late 1770s, where it was called “Le Lotto.” Le Lotto is a game that wealthy French played. A German version of the game in the 1800s was played as a way to help students learn math, spelling, and history.

In the United States, Bingo was originally referred to as “beano” and was a fair country game. There, a dealer would select numbered discs from a cigar box, while players would mark their cards with beans. Those who won would have to yell “beano” in their moment of victory.

Traditional Bingo

Traditionally, you can play Bingo in a social setting such as a brick-and-mortar bingo house or a mall center. Physically, you must wait to be seated and receive your cards. Once the game begins, you wait for the host to rattle off numbers. If the numbers are in your card/s, you have to mark them. The one who first makes a pattern then wins.

E-Bingo and Online Bingo

Instead of playing in a physical hall, you can play Bingo online with fellow virtual gamers on an online bingo site. With online Bingo, you are given a virtual card with a set pattern of numbers. Then you wait for the numbers to appear and check if they are on your card. Likewise with traditional Bingo, whoever is the first to make a pattern wins. For e-bingo, electronic Bingo is just another form and variation on the tried and true Bingo, maximizing the use of electronic panels instead of paper and pen.

E-Bingo vs. Traditional Bingo

Between E-bingo Philippines and traditional Bingo, the comparisons lie in the following:

? Convenience – If you are such a Bingo enthusiast that you may need to play every day, then you are better off with Bingo online because it can afford you convenience. You can play from your room with a working computer and a stable WiFi connection.

? Social Aspect – Most Bingo enthusiasts enjoy the social aspect of Bingo. With brick-and-mortar Bingo, you can make new friends more easily because you can physically interact with them. In addition, it gets you out of your home and provides you with an opportunity to be out with your pals.

? The Experience – For most players of games of chance, the biggest draw is the thrill. There is nothing more exhilarating than winning small odds, after all.

Wrapping Up

Playing is a wonderful way to destress as well as make friends. Regarding games of chance, the social aspect is part of its biggest draws. However, different strokes suit different folks. For convenience, you can play online, while for a more social experience, you can play your Bingo in a traditional mortar-and-brick setting. Have fun!

