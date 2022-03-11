Big Names of the Broadcasting world: Top Broadcasting Channels

By

mlb?? Which is the last Sporting game that you remember? Where did you watch it? Was it an NFL game? Or was it a thrilling NBA contest?

It can also be one of those premier league fixtures that are so keenly followed by fans all around the world. Similarly, we all watch baseball and Cricket Matches too. All this has become a part of our routine. These are the things that bring joy to our lives and offer us so many opportunities to make memories.

Have you noticed how do you watch all these matches on your TVs or Mobile phones? How do all these pictures, frames, and videos reach you? In a matter of seconds? All of this is managed, handled, and controlled by the wide world of Broadcasters.

Over the years, the industry has flourished and entertained us all. There are so many broadcasters all around the world, but this article will cover the Top 5 Greatest and Most Valuable Broadcasters all around the world right now.

ESPN

ESPN is regarded as the world’s greatest sports broadcasting network. The name ESPN stands for Entertainment Sports Programming Network, and it covers sporting events from across the world and is available for viewership worldwide. The company ESPN was founded in the year 1979.

It is based in the United States of America and covers all major events like NBA, NFL, College Football, and Major League Baseball.

The revenues earned by ESPN are about 8 billion US Dollars.

Star Sports

Star Sports Network is owned by Star India group and is a subsidiary of ESPN and Walt Disney Group in the region. The Channel covers EPL, Formula 1 events, Major Cricketing Tournaments in India, Pakistan, and major parts of Asia. Star Sports network was founded in 1991 and was earlier named ESPN Star.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the premier British sports broadcasting Channel that features all sporting events taking place in England. These include the coverage of Premier League games as well as the Cricketing Matches hosted by England. The Channel was founded in the year 1990 with its headquarters in Isle Worth. Its Sister channels are Sky Sports Box Office, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports News, and Sky Sports Racing.

NBC Sports

As the name suggests, NBC Sports is owned by the American Broadcasting Network NBC and covers different national and international sporting events in the United States of America. NBC currently has rights for NFL National Football League, which is the most-watched event in American Football. Similarly, it also broadcasts Olympics games in the USA. Premier League Rights in the United States of America also belong to NBC. The Channel was formed in 1946 by the NBC network.

Fox Sports

Fox Sports was launched in 1994 with headquarters in the United States. Since then, it has broadcasted various national and International Sporting events and took an increased interest and share of Cricketing market during the 2010s. Fox Sports schedule also features NBA, NFL, College Football, MLB, and Cricketing events depending upon the region.

It is owned by the Fox media group, and the sister channels include FOX Soccer as well.