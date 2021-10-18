Allison Williams Leaves ESPN Due to Vaccine Mandate, OK Bye!

By

ESPN reporter Allison Williams posted on social media that she’s leaving ESPN, due to the company’s covid-19 vaccine mandate. This follows up on last month, in which she stated that this would be her first season not on the football sidelines, due to her refusal to get the covid-19 vaccine.

This Allison Williams is very often confused for the other Allison Williams, the famous actress of “Get Out” fame and daughter of NBC media figure Brian Williams. Sports Allison Williams has said that she’s avoiding the vaccine out of fear of potential complications which could result from pregnancy.

This industry is so cutthroat competitive, and there are so many people just as talented and hard-working as you are, even more, at every turn. Basically, landing/keeping that gig for 15 yrs is about as rare as winning the lottery.

Williams said she and her husband are trying to have a second child, and that she has “medical apprehensions regarding my desire to have another child in regards to receiving this injection.” The 37-year-old posted this statement on her Instagram account, and her anti-vaccine mandate stance was applauded by several other current ESPN employees and some former colleagues in Bristol as well.

Surprise surprise, Sage Steele was one of those leaving a comment in strong support of this controversial decision. It’s too bad for Williams that she’s relying on junk science and bad advice from outlier medical professionals, and throwing her career away for that.

The Centers for Disease Control has said there is currently no evidence the COVID vaccines cause fertility problems in women & men & that "the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy." https://t.co/HIHqeY542e — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 18, 2021

Before joining ESPN she worked for both the Florida Panthers and the Florida Marlins as a media personality. She’s originally from the state of Michigan. The 2006 University of Miami graduate, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, is extremely fortunate to have not just landed, but retained for so long, this plum gig.

There are always numerous talented, hard-working, connected people gunning for positions like this at all times. This move is nothing short of a career killer, and sadly, that’s what the so-called vaccine and covid “debate” has done to a lot of people.

Well, if that’s what it’s going to be- okay bye! A lot of people have lost their jobs and/or careers this pandemic, for reasons not of their choosing. It’s a pretty poor move to do this by choice.

