5 Sport Documentaries that Netflix has Official Streaming Rights

Are you missing sports events in this coronavirus Pandemic? So do us. Every sports fan has halted to watch highlights of their favorites on YouTube and desperately want to cheer for their teams live in the stadium. Till the situation goes back to normal, how about indulging your sports craving by watching some amazing sports documentary on Netflix in lockdown.
After going through several sports streaming guides, we have finally found out the 5 best sports documentaries that are available on Netflix to watch in the pandemic.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Formula 1 seems to be straightforward and physically unchallenging sports. Nothing could be further from the truth. This documentary unfolds the rigid fitness that Formula 1 drivers need to follow. The drivers require to be supremely fit, supersonic speed reflexes and guts.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive shows behind the scenes into the universe of the biggest motorsports athletes, the training they go through to achieve elite fitness along with the cunning tactics. Take a deep look into the dilemma of the F1 drivers to achieve the affection of their bosses by competing against the same team members.
If you are following the Grand Prix 2021, then this should definitely add this sports documentary in your watch list.
Cheer
How hard would it be to wave pom-poms and perform a high kick move, that is all cheerleaders have to do, right? Cheer is a documentary on Netflix that focuses on the serious hidden challenges that cheerleaders have to go through including horrible injuries, brutal competition, pressure of constant eye-candy appearance and the corporate greed involved in cheerleading competition.
This documentary features Monica Aldama, the successful cheerleader coach from Navarro College, Texas, preparing participants for the NCA National Championships.
The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019
Cycling is undoubtedly the most challenging physical sport that requires the participants to paddle for hours in order to cover over 50 miles per day, usually riding down giant slopes while facing scorching heat or heavy rain in the competition. This strenuous sport requires top-notch physical fitness and most importantly fighting mindset.
The Least Expected Day tells the story of Spanish team preparing to win the Grand Tours – The three biggest cycling races in the calendar year. If you are a cycling fan or fascinated to know the dynamics of cyclist mindset, team sports and physical accomplishments then you must stream this documentary to enjoy sports content in the pandemic.
Sunderland ‘Till I Die
If you are a fan of football clubs or especially a Sunderland fan, then you will find this documentary a hard watch and agonizing at times. But, as a football fan, you will definitely find it relatable.
Sunderland ‘Till I Die captures all the anguish, delight and heartbreak involved in supporting a football club in tough times. The documentary has two seasons that covers all the tough times that Sunderland has gone through such as financial crisis, upset fans, disheartened players and battle with Premier League demotion of the club.
The spellbinding drama, creatively captured game footage along with hilarious and eccentric motivational speeches of Martin Bain (Club Chief Executive) makes this sports documentary a must-watch for every football fan.
Maradona in Mexico
One of the iconic figures in the sports industry and the greatest footballer of all time, Diego Maradona’s life is filled with accolades and difficulties. Any person slightly interested in football will be familiar with the peculiar personality of Maradona and his battle with substance abuse and links with organized crime.
However, Maradona in Mexico is perhaps the most unique coverage of the controversial star’s life. It covers Maradona’s spell as a manager of Mexican football club, Dorados de Sinaloa, in the city with the stronghold of Sinaloa Cartel – the drug trafficking gang.
This sports docu-series highlights never seen before life events of the greatest football star.
Wrapping Up:
Now you know how to spend your time lockdown. So, sign in to your Netflix account and start streaming these amazing sports documentaries. If you cannot find any of these titles then use a Netflix VPN to unblock regions where the title is available.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind