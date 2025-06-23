The Variety of Cricket Betting at Fairplay in India

Cricket in India is more than a sport. It is a passion that unites millions and for many fans, betting has become a way to add excitement to the game. At https://fairplay-app.com/, bettors can choose from dozens of options – from classic predictions on the outcome of a match to exotic markets like “How many sixes will Rohit Sharma score”. But to make sure you don’t miss out, you need to understand how these bets work and where the opportunities lie.

Types of Bets: From the Basics to the Non-Obvious Options

Fairplay offers bets for all tastes – for beginners and pros alike. Here are three key categories to master.

Classics: Match, Series, Tournament

Predicting the winner of a match is the easiest, but not always profitable. It’s more interesting to bet on the outcome of a series (e.g. India vs. Australia) or the teams’ tournament positions. In IPL 2023, for example, Gujarat Titans, despite their rookie status, soared to the top 3 – those who noticed their progress in time earned 4 times more.

Tip: In long tournaments like the World Cup, look out for teams with a consistent winning streak. For example, Australia in 2023 lost their first two matches, but won 7 of their next 8 games – their odds soared to 9x after the initial setbacks.

Betting on Players: Stars and Dark Horses

When Virat Kohli is in form, bets on his total runs (e.g. “more than 45 per match”) almost always go through. But those who follow the underdogs win: last season, Rajasthan Royals unexpectedly brought Sanju Samson into the starting line-up and his first hat-trick of sixes brought bettors odds of 8.5x.

Nuance: Players with erratic form but high potential like Rinku Singh (Mumbai Indians) can be dark horses. In 2024, his 72 runs in 28 shots in the final game of the IPL brought bettors a 12x ROI.

Exotics: From Weather to Live Action

Rain in Delhi? It’s a chance to bet on shortening overs or a strong team’s head start. And in the live action, you can guess how many boundaries will be in the next over or whether the captain will pick a poverplay just after the break.

Strategies: How Not to Lose Rupees in the First Over

No analysis is like going out on the field without a bat. Here’s what works.

Study the Home Advantage

Teams like Mumbai Indians are almost unbeatable at Wankhede Stadium: low boundaries, quick outfield. But once they play a dry pitch in Chennai, their batters lose their hitting power. Before you bet, check where the match is being played and how the team has performed there in the last 2-3 years.

Trap: Newcomers often forget that even strong teams can fail on neutral pitches. Delhi Capitals won only 2 out of 7 games away from home in 2023, even though their home stats were flawless.

Keep an Eye on the Data

Statistics are a bettor’s best friend. Example: if Shubman Gill is batting out an average of 78 runs in the last 5 matches and his ‘total over 65’ odds are 2.1, it’s worth considering. But don’t just trust the numbers. In 2022, Hardik Pandya has seen his performance in the last 10 overs drop dramatically after injury – those who spotted the trend in time have avoided losing.

The 80/20 rule: 80 per cent of decisions should be based on data, 20 per cent on context. For example, if a batter returns after a break due to injury, his first 2-3 games are a risk.

Rain, Sunshine and Other Unpredictable Players

Cloudy weather in Kolkata enhances the swing of bowlers, increasing the chances of quick wickets. And in Chennai, dry pitches are cracking by the end of the day, helping spinners. Check the weather forecast an hour before the match – sometimes it makes all the difference.

Tournaments: When and What to Capitalise On

Not all cricket events are equally lucrative. Here are three where bettors are most likely to find luck.

IPL: A Gold Rush for Betting

Daily matches, aggressive play, crowds of spectators – perfect for live betting on Fairplay. In 2023, the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was a record-breaking 31 sixes per game, with odds on the ‘over 25’ going as high as 5x.

Trend: In the IPL playoffs, teams are more likely to select experienced players, reducing the role of youth. Betting on a ‘top bowler’ is more reliable than betting on a ‘breakthrough opener’.

World Cup: Betting for the Patient

The tournament lasts for weeks, and those who follow the teams’ form over time are the winners here. In 2019, New Zealand unexpectedly reached the final thanks to a series of stable games – their odds at the group stage reached 12x.

Strategy: In long tournaments, look for teams with deep lineups. For example, Australia in 2023 won 4 out of 5 matches in the group stage but lost in the semi-finals due to an injury to a key bowler.

Home Series: Hidden Gems

When India play bilateral series against Sri Lanka or South Africa, sportsbooks often underestimate young players. For example, Ishan Kishan, making his series debut against England in 2021, struck 56 runs in the first match – his top-batsman odds were 7x.

Rookie Factor: Young players in home series often get a chance to prove themselves. Their odds are inflated due to lack of stats – a chance for bettors.

Bottom Line: How to Play the Long Game

Fair Play gives you the tools, but success depends on the approach. Analyse pitch cards, track the weather in Mumbai, compare the odds on the “top bowler” with the player’s real form – and don’t be afraid to experiment with exotic bets.

One last tip: Before major tournaments like the IPL or World Cup, do some “scouting” – study 3-4 key players and 2 weaknesses of each team. For example, if RCB loses 70% of matches on a wet pitch and the forecast promises rain – this is your chance.

The main thing to remember is that cricket is unpredictable, but with discipline and cold calculation, even a failure can be turned into a win.

