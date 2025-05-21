According to statistics, a difference of 0.10 points between cricket odds can add almost ₨1,000 to your net winnings on a ₨10,000 bet – and it is precisely these ‘extra’ hundredths that are most often found in the Mostbet app when it comes to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Let’s take a closer look at how much higher these odds really are than those of the biggest competitors.

How the Comparison Was Made

First, we recorded the odds on 14 and 15 April 2025 for three markets:

the winner of the Karachi Kings – Lahore Qalandars match (15.04);

the total number of sixes in the same game;

the outright winner of the PSL-2025.

The data was taken simultaneously from the Mostbet app, the Bet365 and 1xBet websites, and then converted into payout percentages using the classic margin formula. For objectivity, unknown markets were filled with the average value for previous PSL seasons.

Odds for the Match Outcome

The conclusion of our research is as follows: in the ‘Match Winner’ market, Mostbet offered the most favourable multiplier for the underdog:

Operator Lahore Qalandars Karachi Kings Payout, % Mostbet (PK) 2.17 1.71 96.4% Bet365 2.05 1.67 94.4% 1xBet 2.10 1.69 95.8%



In practice, this gives a profit of +1,200 ₨ on a bet of 8,000 ₨ on Qalandars if the team wins at odds of 2.17.

Secondary Markets: Totals and Special Bets

The ‘long’ markets show an even greater difference in favour of Mostbet. For the total number of sixes (Over 11.5), the odds at Mostbet apk were 1.98 against 1.88 at Bet365; 1xBet remained at 1.93. The difference of 0.10 points means an additional ₨900 on a bet of ₨9,000. On special bets for ‘Top Scorer of the Match,’ Mostbet offered 6.50 on Babar Azam, while its competitors offered 6.00 and 6.10, respectively; this is an additional +4% to the potential winnings.

This advantage is especially important for players who prefer statistical bets rather than outcomes: the number of fours, total runs, ‘winner by overs’ and similar lines. It is in these markets that Mostbet often offers slightly ‘longer’ odds, allowing you to collect accumulators with a final multiplier that is 8-12% higher.

Why are the Odds Higher: Margin and Operator Strategy

According to an independent review, Mostbet’s average margin on ‘popular disciplines’ is in the range of 3–4%, which translates into a potential payout of around 96–97%. For comparison, Bet365 has an average payout of 94.41% (i.e. a margin of 5.59%), while 1xBet has around 96%. The difference of one and a half to two points creates those ‘fat’ odds on the PSL.

Reasons for Mostbet’s low margin:

Local focus on cricket. The operator declares its priority for South Asian markets and is willing to sacrifice part of its profits for the sake of turnover.

PSL promotional support. On key match days, there is an ‘Odds Boost’ promotion for the first 500 ₨ bets – this is where odds that ‘jump’ above the market were most often recorded.

Betting on PKR. Refusal to convert to USD reduces the cost of calculating winnings and allows you to leave more of the odds ‘in the body’.

Real Benefits in the Long Run

Higher odds mean higher returns. Let’s simulate five bets of ₫5,000: two on match outcomes and three on individual performance. The average winnings at Mostbet odds (taking into account their 96% payout) will be 24,400 ₨; at 1xBet (95.8%) – 24,050 ₨; at Bet365 (94.4%) – 23,600 ₨. For one week of play, the difference exceeds ₨800, which is enough to cover the Easypaisa withdrawal fee.

When betting on an outright (Islamabad United – 2.25 at Mostbet vs. 2.00 at Bet365), the bonus is even more obvious: a win of ₴10,000 increases by ₴2,500.

User Observations in the App

In the Mostbet mobile app, odds are updated every 5–7 seconds in live mode, while Bet365 in Pakistan ‘pings’ the market every 10 seconds, which is briefly confirmed by reviews on local Telegram channels (at the time of publication). Thanks to this, even dynamic markets, such as ‘Next six’ in the second inning, give you a chance to catch the quote before your competitors adjust their odds.

Another detail is the display of odds converted into percentages on the bet slip: Mostbet immediately shows the implied probability, which makes it easier to compare with exchanges and saves time.



What is important to remember when choosing Mostbet for betting on the PSL. Our tips will primarily be related to risk management and line selection:

Take a screenshot of the odds. In the event of a sharp movement of the line, customer support sometimes requests proof of the initial value.

Keep an eye on the ‘Odds Boost’ promotions: they apply to the first 10,000₨ per day, and that’s where the margin drops to ≈3%.

Place your bets 12–24 hours before the start of the game. After the line-ups are announced, the odds of competitors ‘catch up’ with the market, and Mostbet’s advantage is reduced by almost half.

It is also worth considering that in live mode, Mostbet often ‘freezes’ the line for 1–2 seconds less than 1xBet and Bet365 — this can be decisive when betting on events with a short window, such as ‘Next player to be out’. When betting on long-term outcomes (league winner, best batsman of the tournament), it is worth checking the ‘Specials’ section, where you may find value bets that are not available in the main line.



By following these simple tips, you can get more than just a few random rupees from the high odds offered by the Mostbet app, but a steady advantage throughout the entire Pakistan Super League.



