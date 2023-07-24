Flashback: Looking back at the last three Ashes series

The Ashes is one of the most hotly anticipated events on the sporting calendar. Every two years, England and Australia go head-to-head in a five-test series to decide which nation claims the bragging rights in one of sport’s oldest rivalries.

The series has thrown up some cracking drama over the years, and it looks as though the 2023 Ashes could be one of the best ever, with Brendon McCullum’s England seeking to take it to a deciding fifth Test after a superb fightback from 2-0 down. It’s understandable that cricket fans are eagerly examining the Ashes odds.

But to understand the significance of this current Series, it’s important to look back at the last few iterations of the Ashes. There has been some real drama over the last three editions, so let’s take a quick trip down memory lane and analyse how things unfolded in 2017-18, 2019 and 2021-22.

2017-18

Still riding the crest of wave after a thrilling 3-2 Series win in 2015, England travelled Down Under in December 2017 hoping to retain the Ashes and establish a sense of superiority over Australia.

However, things did not go to plan for captain Joe Root and his charges. A 10-wicket win for Australia in Brisbane to kick things off was followed by a 120-run triumph for the Aussies in the second Test in Adelaide.

Captain Steve Smith then played a starring role in the Third Test, notching 239 runs as Australia once again secured a commanding win, claiming the Series with two Tests still to play.

England salvaged a modicum of respectability with a draw in the fourth Test in Melbourne, but Australia were not going to be denied their moment of dominance, securing another sizeable victory in the Fifth Test at Sydney to secure a 4-0 Ashes triumph.

2019

Bruised from their humiliation Down Under, England were on a mission to put things right in the summer of 2019, when Australia were the visitors to the UK.

The First Test saw a continuation of Australia’s dominance though, with the visitors securing a 251-run win in Edgbaston to get off to the perfect start.

England needed to find answers fast and managed to secure a draw in the second Test at Lord’s, with Ben Stokes scoring 115 not out to ensure the rot was stopped.

That draw gave England a confidence boost, and Root’s men came out at Headingley and delivered a much stronger performance, winning a closely-fought test by a single wicket to level the series at one apiece.

It was all set up for a thrilling finish, but ultimately the two rivals simply traded blows, with Australia winning comfortably at Old Trafford before England dealt with the pressure admirably at The Oval to win the final Test and draw the Series 2-2.

2021-22

The most recent Ashes series was in 2021-22, where both teams had a point to prove after the stalemate of 2019.

Once again, England struggled Down Under, failing to produce their best cricket and succumbing to some damaging defeats.

As in 2017-18, Australia raced into a 2-0 Series lead with some commanding victories, before another dominant display in Melbourne sealed the Series win with plenty of room to spare.

England picked up a draw in the Fourth Test, but there was to be no let-up, as Australia recorded a 146-run win in the last Test to win the Series 4-0.

Related Posts via Categories