Why College Football is Better Than the NFL

Football is the biggest and most popular sport in the US by some margin. While the NFL might be the dominant sports league, it’s closely followed by the NCAAF in terms of viewing figures. That’s right, the data shows that college football is the second most popular sport in the country.

(Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash)

Sure, it’s not as popular as the NFL, but for many fans, college ball is number one. In fact, a growing number of people are now getting into the sport, drawn in by college football betting and the excitement of big games. Here are some of the reasons why many people consider college football to be better than the NFL.

More Games

Most NFL game weeks feature a maximum of sixteen teams in action. That’s a decent number of games, but with a fairly short season, many sports fans feel like there just isn’t enough action to watch. The league is limited somewhat by the fact that there are only thirty-two teams, but college football definitely doesn’t have this issue.

There are 133 teams registered with the NCAFF, and they all get to play regularly throughout the season. This can mean that many game weeks have sixty games going on. That’s a lot for sports fans to take in, but the massive schedule makes it even more exciting. You can catch loads of highlights from the best games, and there’s always something to watch.

Greater Passion

All sports fans are passionate about their favorite teams and players, but there’s something about college football that just drives people crazy. The fans are extremely passionate, loud, and loyal, cheering for their team no matter what. This means packed-out stadiums and some of the best live game atmospheres of any sport in the world.

Not only do fans have a greater passion for the sport, but so do many of the players. Everyone on the field is a student-athlete, and while they receive scholarships and sponsorships, they’re not technically paid. They play because they love the game, and they always give their best for the team and their school.

Faster-Paced

According to some fans, the NFL has become too bogged down with tactics and strategy in recent years. Coaches are often afraid to try new things or experiment because there’s so much at stake in every game. This can lead to fairly boring and slow-paced matches. While it’s still exciting to watch, it doesn’t match the intensity and speed of college football.

Rather than playing short passes or running the ball up the middle, college games often feature more diverse tactics and ideas. Players are more likely to try out the unlikely throw, and coaches are less predictable. In addition, the athletes are always looking to prove themselves in preparation for the NFL draft.

Unpredictability

With so many teams in the NCAAF, there are a lot of matchups where there’s a clear and obvious favorite. However, the games between two strong sides are often very unpredictable. In the NFL, there are a collection of strong teams, and in most cases, the home side will always win. The odds reflect this, and some people find it hard to find value as a result.

In college football, not only is there more parity between the top sides, but there’s also a lot of inconsistency. As student-athletes are still developing, many of them tend to make more mistakes than the pros, and this can lead to shock results. Things get even more exciting with the playoff system, and it’s one of the best times to be a football fan.

