What to Do if I Want to Play Football in College?

Playing college football is a dream for many high school athletes. The chance to play in massive stadiums, on national television, while representing your school is an incredible opportunity. However, the path to playing college football is not easy.

It takes years of preparation, training, and focus to play at the next level. Here is a guide on what to do if you want to play football in college:

Focus on academics

One of the most important things to focus on is academics. The NCAA has strict academic eligibility requirements for athletes. To be eligible to play sports your freshman year, you need to meet minimum GPA and test score requirements in high school. You also need to take NCAA-approved core courses. Work hard in the classroom, take advanced classes when possible, and do well on standardized tests like the SAT and ACT. Having strong grades shows colleges you are serious about your education.

Meet with your academic advisor and guidance counselor to make sure you are taking the right classes. They can also help find ways to improve your grades and test scores. Getting good grades is challenging with time spent on sports, but it is essential for meeting NCAA requirements.

Play on competitive teams

Join your high school's football team as early as possible. The longer you play and start for a varsity team, the more game experience you will gain. Coaches want players who consistently contributed for their high school squad. Work hard in off-season training programs, attend summer camps, and do anything possible to earn a starting role.

Playing for elite travel/all-star teams can also increase exposure. These teams face top competition in tournaments and showcases nationwide. Performing well against the country’s best players gets your name out there. Travel ball requires lots of commitment, but it’s a way to catch college coaches’ eyes.

Attend camps and combines

Football camps allow you to develop your skills and display talent to college coaches. Go to as many reputable camps as possible. Big programs usually host summer camps on their campuses. This gives you access to their facilities and coaching staff. Show your abilities against other top recruits. Camps are a place coaches actively search for players that could fit their program.

Combines are another essential event to attend. Here you will do drills and tests to measure speed, strength, agility and other traits. Scouts and recruiting services use combine results to rank talent. Posting impressive numbers will bolster your stock as a recruit.

Make skills films

Create filmed highlights of your best plays to share with college coaches. A skills film displays your strengths as a player. Show footage of touchdowns, tackles for loss, interceptions, blocks and other big moments. Make sure runs show breakaway speed and passes highlight accuracy and arm strength.

Share your film through recruiting services or an online profile like Hudl. Coaches use these to evaluate faraway prospects. The more coaches that see your abilities, the better. Having limited access to game film makes a skills reel critical.

Email coaches directly

Do not wait for schools to recruit you. Take initiative and contact programs you are interested in. Email or send letters to coaches introducing yourself. Include academic and athletic accomplishments. Explain specifically why you want to be part of their team. Show you have researched the school and its football program.

Mass emails to every coach will not work. Be selective in who you contact, personalized each message, and follow up. Coaches want players that want their program. Reaching out directly can accelerate the recruiting process and get you on their radar.

Utilize recruiting services

Sign up with recruiting websites like Rivals and 247Sports. Create an athlete profile detailing your measurables, stats, video and more. Scouts will evaluate your talent and rank you compared to other recruits. The more services that know about you, the wider your name gets broadcast.

These sites also allow coaches to contact you. Activating your profile puts you in front of their network nationwide. Coaches use recruiting sites as a talent database. Getting ranked as a top prospect will lead to increased interest. The more exposure the better.

Be smart on social media

In today’s digital world, college coaches will look at your social media presence. Any questionable content can quickly tarnish your reputation. Set accounts to private, remove inappropriate posts, and do not share personal drama publicly. Show maturity in how you portray yourself online.

Also use social platforms to your advantage. Share football accomplishments, training videos and positive messages. Engage with coaches that follow you. Social media allows coaches to see your character outside the field. Use it to further tell your story.

Visit campuses

Take unofficial visits to schools you are interested in. See their facilities, campus life, athletic offices and more in-person. Meet with coaches and academic advisors. Visits give you a better feel for each program and what life as a student-athlete is like.

Official visits where the school pays for your trip happen later in the recruiting process. Unofficial visits on your own are important for initial evaluation. Tours and meetings let you picture yourself being part of that school. You also make connections that give that program an edge.

Commit to the process

Earning a college football roster spot takes years of nonstop effort. Natural talent only goes so far. You must fully commit to training, studying film, improving weaknesses and practices. Stay motivated through ups and downs. Keep focused on your end goal no matter what happens.

Trust the journey and your abilities. Football stops for almost everyone at some point. Take advantage of the opportunity you have as a high school athlete. Do everything in your power now to play in college. Stay persistent and success will come. Keep working each day to make your football dreams a reality.

The path to playing college football is not easy, but very doable with the right approach. Focus on academics, play for great teams, attend camps and combines, make skills films, contact coaches directly, utilize recruiting services, be smart on social media, visit campuses, and commit fully to the process. Follow these steps and you will maximize your chances of playing at the next level. With hard work and dedication, you can fulfill your football aspirations.

