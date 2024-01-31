“I say this jokingly but part of me kind of believes it,” NFL legend Ricky Williams said during our exclusive interview a couple days ago.

“I think part of the reason I won the Heisman trophy was to be able to do this (promote the benefits of cannabis). The Heisman trophy in and of itself is wonderful, we celebrated my 25th anniversary (of winning it) this past December.”

“It’s cool to be celebrated but the Heisman is a young person’s trophy, literally. I think taking that platform that the Heisman trophy gave me and doing something more with it, that’s relevant to what I’m doing as a 47 year old, is very meaningful.

“And it’s making a difference.”

Williams won the 1998 Heisman with the Texas Longhorns, who retired his #34.

His commentary about utilizing a large public platform, acquired through athletic achievement, to promote social issues is more relevant now than ever.

I caught up to him at an event promoting Highsman, the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand he founded and leads.

Williams, a former NFL Pro Bowler and member of the exclusive 10,000 career rushing yards club, came to Enlightened Dispensary in Schaumburg, IL this past Saturday.

Highsman was celebrating a new manufacturing and retail partnership with Revolution Cannabis, the Illinois owned and operated cannabis cultivator and retail operator.

So what would be the very first thing you would ask Ricky Williams, if you had an exclusive with him?

Naturally, my query was about how far cannabis acceptance has come since the early 2000s, when Williams almost lost his football career due to his usage of it.

Has it truly arrived now?

“I don’t think we’re ever going to be there, because we’re going to keep learning about it, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” the subject of the ESPN 30 for 30 “Run Ricky Run” responded.

But compared to where we were 20 years ago, I never could have imagined that I would be standing in a dispensary, signing football pictures, it’s kind of mind-blowing.

“I like to take pride in the fact that me taking a stand helped this moment come.”

Ricky Williams is right, and he was about 20 years ahead of his time in taking that stance.

He then made an interesting historical analogy, one that puts this all into perspective for us.

“In football, with each generation goes by and people forget your name, but with something like this, people are still talking about the prohibition of alcohol when they talk about the end of prohibition of cannabis, and hopefully I’ll be a little footnote, and that lasts a little longer than the football stuff.”

Again, no lies detected. Spot on! Highsman’s signature Pregame, Halftime and Postgame collections available exclusively at Revolution-owned dispensaries across Illinois. Williams curated the three exclusive strains, which are all new to the state of Illinois.

Part two of the Ricky Williams exclusive runs Mon. Feb 5th.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

