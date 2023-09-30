Penn State is College Football Playoff Level Quality

Move over 2015 Michigan State, because we might seeing another non-Big 2 member of the Big Ten Conference make the College Football Playoff this season. The Penn State Nittany Lions, your #6 team in the nation, are looking the CFP part; on both sides of the ball.

The defense may be ahead of the offense at this point, but they’ll probably get there, it all just depends on how fast their first year starter at QB, sophomore Drew Allar, develops.

With the 41-13 win at Northwestern today, Penn State (5-0, 3-0) is now 11-0-1 against the spread in their last 12. They didn’t even commit a turnover this season until the very opening play of this game. And they were the last team in FBS to turn the ball over; registering a +11 in turnover margin.

Scouts from 10 different NFL teams were on hand today in Evanston, and you have three very likely first round draft picks on the PSU, in Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Kalen King, CB, and Chop Robinson EDGE. You’ll notice two of those three are on defense, and that unit registered seven sacks and 12 tackles for a loss today.

PSU dominated the line of scrimmage today, holding Northwestern to a very meager 1.4 yards per rush this season.

NU had just 175 yards of total offense today, which means the PSU defense followed up on their transcendent performance last week, when they held nepo-baby Brian Ferentz and his inept Iowa offense to only 76 yards gained.

However, when asked what was most impressive about the Penn State squad, Northwestern interim coach David Braun focused on the offense. Which makes sense as he came to Northwestern as a defensive coordinator.

“Specifically, just with my lens, at their offense, were the quarterback,” he said.

“His arm talent. His consistency. Being able to push the ball to the field, number one. His decision-making. His ability to extend some plays with his feet.”

He also added: “and their running backs are a talented, talented group.

As always, the Penn State season will be defined by two games- Ohio State and Michigan. Just one tune-up remains before they visit OSU on Oct. 21, next week when they welcome in UMass, one of the worst teams in all of FBS. They will host Michigan on Armistice Day. James Franklin’s team will have to at least split those two, in order to have any chance at making the CFP.

With 12 straight games scoring 30+ and 10 straight double digit wins (first time since 1913), they definitely look the part right now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

