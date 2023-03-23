Ohio Sports Betting: 5 Most Popular Online Betting Sites

With the recent legalization of sports betting in Ohio, the Ohio betting industry has been rising with haste. Tons of betting operators are trying to get access to the booming marketplace, and online betting operators are not falling short. More and more online operators are joining in on the action, offering a range of sports and betting options to Ohio residents.

Choosing an online betting site

If you’re looking to get in on the fun, it can be overwhelming to choose which online betting site to use. You can check out betJACK here, which is one of the most prominent sportsbooks in Ohio. But considering the plethora of betting sites available and the fact that more are joining the ranks, you may be worried about missing out on good deals.

Fear not, because today we present you with five of the most popular online betting operators in Ohio right now. These betting sites are among the best in the world with their reliable odds, safety, accessibility, and ease of use. Let’s start with the list to help you make informed decisions and start placing your bets with confidence.

Top 5 Online Sportsbooks in Ohio

The sports betting industry is growing fast. The lion’s share of the revenue this industry produces comes from online betting, and the difference between online and land-based sports betting revenue is only getting greater with each passing year. According to reports, the gross revenue of the online betting industry in the U.S. is forecast to hit 5 billion USD, while that of the land-based betting operators will reach around 1.5 billion.

Nobody is foolish enough to deny the opportunities shown by online betting, and the newly legalized Ohio market is bustling with operators trying to get licensed. Let’s look at the most popular betting sites that are currently operating in Ohio.

5. BetJACK Sportsbook

Starting off the list, we have to mention betJACK from Ohio’s own JACK Entertainment LLC, based in Cleveland. BetJACK offers competitive odds on a variety of sports, and their website features betting content focused on helping the bettors.

The desktop and mobile apps are fluid and the website is easy to navigate, rich with sports betting podcasts, predictions, regular sports news, and betting previews before every match. All of this combined translates into one of the most popular online betting sites among the punters in Ohio.

4. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM already had its presence in Ohio before the legalization of sports betting. The fact that bettors can change their bets after submission through the “Edit My Bet” feature makes BetMGM a popular choice for bettors in Ohio, just like everywhere else.

Also, you can find odds and bets on other less popular and unique betting markets like Ultimate Frisby, darts, or snooker in BetMGM, which makes it a go-to for many punters, and one of the most popular online betting operators in Ohio.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is next on this list for obvious reasons. With their betting site launching in Ohio as well as their user-friendly mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook is reaching the hands of more and more punters around Ohio.

Offering a variety of sports and betting options and a range of features to enhance the user experience, such as live streaming of sporting events, and in-play betting, Caesars Sportsbook allows users to stay engaged and have more control over their bets. And the live chat feature allows bettors to get help in case they face any problems betting, making the platform attractive to many new users.

2. Fanduel Sportsbook

Fanduel Sportsbook is a leading and trusted platform for sports betting. Known for its fluid navigation in the website and mobile app, Fanduel is simple and user-friendly. With a wide range of sports available for betting, Fanduel Sportsbook provides a comprehensive betting experience.

Fanduel offers competitive pricing, particularly for player props, and features same-game parlays, exclusive live streaming, and lucrative welcome offers for new users. Overall, Fanduel is a top choice for sports bettors across the United States, and Ohio is no exception to that.

1. DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings has a strong reputation as a reliable and trustworthy sports betting platform. It has already established itself as a leader in the industry in other states where sports betting is legal, and according to studies, DraftKings is used by around 61% of the regular sports bettors in the United States, sitting on top of every other sportsbook out there.

The interface on their website as well as their desktop and mobile apps are known for being user-friendly, with engaging features and easy-to-track transactions.

Offering competitive odds, live in-game betting and cash-out options, generous promotions and bonuses for new and existing users, and a vast array of sports available for betting, from major leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, to niche sports like MMA and eSports, DraftKings is our pick for the most popular online betting site in Ohio.

Signing Off

The legalization of sports betting in Ohio has led to a surge of online betting operators vying for the attention of punters around the state. While these sites are the most popular and trusted in Ohio, don’t let the order in which we set them mislead you. Any of them can be the best fit for you, or maybe none of them are. You should always double check your options.

Remember, it’s crucial to gamble responsibly. Set a budget, don’t chase losses, and only bet what you can afford to lose. And finally, make sure to read the terms and conditions of each betting site before placing any bets. Good luck.

